Most Unexpected League Title Wins in Recent History

The pandemic seems like a never-ending loop but it is dying out slowly. But, it is dying out in small steps. However, things are still online which might not be great news for sports lovers. To get the full swing of enjoying a match you need to go out, put bets with your friends at a casino or pub on the winnings of your favorite team or player, or on the scores of the game in general. At Fish Stripes, we curate for you the most amazing stuff you need to know about your favorite sports. Here are two of the most unexpected league title wins that you may need to hear about-

Leicester City 2015-16 Premier League Title

This one was pretty easy to guess. In the 2015-16 season, Leicester City was probably one of the least expected to win the Premier League title. It was only in 2014 when they found themselves in the top flight. Moreover, they were extremely weather-wrought in the following one. In fact, before the 2015-16 campaign, they sacked their manager and brought in Claudio Raneiri. And yet, Leicester city won the most unexpected league title, overcoming a maybe 5000-1 odds.The team consisted of quite a number of players who had been a part of the Championship for most of their careers. There were a few budget recruits like Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante. On the other hand, players like the striker Jamie Vardy had been playing non-league football even a few seasons back.

But, miracles happen. So, Claudio Ranieri guided Leicester City’s way against the Goaliths of the Premier League. Their counter attacks became their signature style of disarming everyone else. Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez took it sportingly and scored just for the sake of it. It was Kante who was clearing it up in the middle of the field.

AS Monaco FC 2016-17 Ligue 1 Title

Equations changed in 2017 when PSG got a heavy challenge from Monaco. Monaco elbowed its way through the Ligue 1 Title. On the other hand, PSG ended up being as many as 8 points behind the new winners. Monaco who was being led by the outstanding Kylian Mbappe and a skilful Radamel Falcao, went undefeated for the last 20 games of the season in question. Out of these, 18 wins were potentially important to eliminate PSG from being the defending champions in the ligue. However, they had one impeccable run. This was when they went all the way to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions. But, Juventus finally defeated them. The team had a wonderful set of young players to be proud of. These included players like Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho. The last, was, however, soon troubled by the European elites.

