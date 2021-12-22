Marlins baseball as we know it could’ve been so much different. Ely Sussman discusses the impact of one particular MLB rule on their 2021 season (6:30) and more “what ifs” centered around Anthony Bender (12:20), Max Meyer (18:15), Starling Marte (26:00) and JJ Bleday (32:15).

Enjoy Episode 143!

What if the 2021 season was played with a universal designated hitter?

What if Anthony Bender had made the Opening Day roster?

What if the Marlins had traded Max Meyer to the Angels for Brandon Marsh?

What if the Marlins had extended Starling Marte?

What if JJ Bleday hadn’t played in the Arizona Fall League?

