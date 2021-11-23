In a refreshingly smart move, the Marlins are finalizing an agreement to sign Sandy Alcantara to a five-year, $55-plus million deal (per Craig Mish of SportsGrid). Alongside Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, Ely Sussman breaks down how this impacts the rest of Miami’s offseason. Then, they quibble about Aram’s Pablo López blockbuster trade idea, the development of prospect JJ Bleday and Griffin Conine being left unprotected for the MLB Rule 5 draft, concluding with an Alcantara-themed “Decision Quiz.”

Enjoy Episode 142!

Based on comparable extensions signed by fellow arbitration-eligible players, the structure of Alcantara’s contract is expected to be heavily backloaded. That preserve flexibility for the Marlins to spend whatever it takes to add impact bats to help them contend over the next few seasons.

Sending López to the Blue Jays in exchange for Gabriel Moreno and Kevin Smith was one of Aram’s “Five MLB Blockbuster Trades to Spark the Hot Stove.” Wary of how another shoulder injury could tank López’s trade value, he sees this as a sell-high opportunity.

As covered last Friday on Fish Stripes, the Marlins broke with tradition by declining to select Conine or any other Rule 5-eligible prospects to their 40-man roster.

Here are the eight Alcantara games featured in the “Decision Quiz” during this episode. If you haven’t listened yet, try to guess whether he earned a win, loss or no-decision in the following 2021 starts:

