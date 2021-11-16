5 Advantages That Video Poker Brings to the Player

Video poker is an online casino game that gives you a fresh way of playing the classic card game.

Whether you already know how to play poker or not, there are some advantages to playing in this way that are well worth taking into consideration.

1. Easy to Play

The first thing you will notice when playing video poker is that it is so easy to get started with. You will be asked to choose the size of your stake, after which you can hit the deal button to play. If you have a winning hand, the payout will be made automatically, while you might also be given the option of holding certain cards while asking for others to be replaced.

Video poker is set up kind of like slots, so if you have ever played any of these games you will feel comfortable right away. You aren’t trying to beat another player or even the dealer, so there is no need to worry about strategies. All you need to do is get a combination of cards that gives you a winning poker hand, and this is something that anyone can do with some good fortune on their side.

2. The Payouts Are Clear

The amount you can win will vary from one version of video poker to another. However, there is never any uncertainty over the amount of the potential payouts, as you will see a paytable on the screen that tells you exactly how much you could win with any type of poker hand. You can also start playing from small stakes, letting you choose a bankroll strategy that suits your needs.

As you would expect, the paytable is usually led by a royal flush giving the biggest wins, followed by a straight flush and the other best combinations found in poker. The lowest payout on video poker is typically for a pair of jacks or better, or two pairs, but you should always take a look at the paytable before playing any games.

3. Fast and Convenient Gameplay

One of the biggest reasons that people play casino games online is that it is faster and more convenient than going to a land venue to play. Nowhere is this more evident than with video poker. The average cash game of poker can run for a couple of hours, and the world record for the longest game is 115 hours while a video poker game is completed in a matter of seconds.

This is great news if you just want to play some fast and enjoyable games at a time that suits you. You don’t need to make any arrangements or plan a trip anywhere. Just open up a video poker title on the device of your choosing and start playing right away. The fact that mobile play is possible makes this an ever more flexible way of playing some hands of poker.

4. Big Prizes

What if you are looking to try and win a decent sum by playing poker? The average earnings for a professional player varies widely, with some sources suggesting that they can make over $64,000 each year. When it comes to video poker, a lot of people are just looking for some fun rather than trying to make a living.

However, maybe you are hoping to win some money as you play too. This is the sort of game that has some big prizes up for grabs if you get the right cards. The payout of a royal flush is often several hundred times your bet level, while other hands can bring you in smaller but still decent wins. A few of these games also include jackpots that can be claimed with a certain combination of cards.

5. A Good RTP

Before choosing any online casino game, you might like to take a look at its return to player (RTP). This is the amount that the operator expects to pay out to all of their players during thousands of hands. It doesn’t guarantee that you will win back this exact percentage, but it gives you an idea of whether you should get regular wins for decent amounts.

Video poker titles tend to have some of the best RTPs in any online casino, often reaching into the high 90s. For comparison purposes, a 97% RTP would translate to a 3% house edge. This sort of figure is higher than you would expect to see on slots and is similar to the best table games like blackjack and baccarat.

Final Thoughts

Video poker offers some impressive benefits for certain types of players. So, if you are looking for fast, fun gameplay with no need to learn a lot of rules and strategies, this sort of game is likely to appeal to you.

In case you are looking for a website where you can try this specific online game, you can play video poker games at Bovada.