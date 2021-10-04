2021 Marlins Season Review

Welcome to all you masochists who are choosing, by your own free will, to read about the 2021 Miami Marlins season.
In this series, we intend to dedicate articles to every player who finished the season on the Marlins 40-man roster or major league injured list. We may also touch on notable individuals who have since been traded, released or outrighted off the 40-man, as well as team trends.
Position Players
- Jesús Aguilar—article by Juan Páez
- Jorge Alfaro—article by Louis Addeo-Weiss
- Eddy Alvarez
- Brian Anderson—article by Ely Sussman
- Jon Berti—article by Nicole Cahill
- Lewis Brinson—article by Juan Páez
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Garrett Cooper
- Bryan De La Cruz—article by Noah Berger
- José Devers
- Isan Díaz—article by Kevin Barral
- Lewin Díaz—article by Kevin Barral
- Nick Fortes
- Payton Henry
- Alex Jackson—article by Kevin Barral
- Sandy León—article by Kevin Barral
- Deven Marrero
- Joe Panik—article by Louis Addeo-Weiss
- Miguel Rojas—article by Nicole Cahill
- Jesús Sánchez
- Magneuris Sierra
Pitchers
- Sandy Alcantara—article by Juan Páez
- Anthony Bass—article by Noah Berger
- Anthony Bender—article by Louis Addeo-Weiss
- Andrew Bellatti
- Richard Bleier—article by Louis Addeo-Weiss
- Edward Cabrera—article by Louis Addeo-Weiss
- Paul Campbell
- Daniel Castano
- Ross Detwiler—article by Kevin Barral
- Dylan Floro
- Braxton Garrett—article by Louis Addeo-Weiss
- Sean Guenther
- Preston Guilmet
- Jorge Guzman
- Elieser Hernandez—article by Ely Sussman
- Jordan Holloway—article by Kevin Barral
- Pablo López
- Jesús Luzardo
- Nick Neidert—article by A.T. Werdal
- Steven Okert—article by Louis Addeo-Weiss
- Zach Pop—article by Ely Sussman
- Cody Poteet
- Trevor Rogers—article by Nicole Cahill
- Zach Thompson