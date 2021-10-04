 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marlins first baseman Jesús Aguilar waves to the fans at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

2021 Marlins Season Review

Picking apart the 29th season of Marlins baseball, one player at a time.

Contributors: Fish Stripes Staff

Welcome to all you masochists who are choosing, by your own free will, to read about the 2021 Miami Marlins season.

In this series, we intend to dedicate articles to every player who finished the season on the Marlins 40-man roster or major league injured list. We may also touch on notable individuals who have since been traded, released or outrighted off the 40-man, as well as team trends.

Position Players

Pitchers

