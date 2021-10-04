2021 Marlins Season Review

Welcome to all you masochists who are choosing, by your own free will, to read about the 2021 Miami Marlins season.

In this series, we intend to dedicate articles to every player who finished the season on the Marlins 40-man roster or major league injured list. We may also touch on notable individuals who have since been traded, released or outrighted off the 40-man, as well as team trends.

Position Players

Pitchers