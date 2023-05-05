Thursday’s Games
- Thursday’s Marlins MiLB notes: In what’s supposed to be his final rehab game, Joey Wendle (Jacksonville) went 1-for-5 with a go-ahead three-run home run. The Blue Wahoos have won eight straight games and closer Sean Reynolds hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 9. The Hammerheads issued 15 walks. Their pitching staff’s walk rate this season is up to 13.7%.
- A split you’ve likely seen: the Marlins are 3-11 against the Braves and Mets this season, but 13-5 vs. all other opponents. The majority of their 2023 head-to-head matchups with the Braves and Mets have already been played.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Justin Verlander (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HR) took the loss in his Mets debut. The Cardinals lost their sixth straight game, dropping to 10-22 overall. JJ Bleday hit his first Oakland A’s homer.
- The Cubs series preview edition of Fish Stripes LIVE aired last night. Much of the show was spent digesting what went wrong vs. Atlanta and how to address those issues moving forward.
- The Marlins have a 41.7% chance to win their series opener against the Cubs, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (8:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:10 p.m. ET) are on the road, while Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:35 p.m. ET) are at home.
- Marlins radio voice Kyle Sielaff joined Fish Stripes Unfiltered to give his takes on a variety of early-season storylines.
- Glenn Geffner criticized the Marlins for scheduling their getaway day game at 4:10 p.m. (instead of several hours earlier), presumably to sell more tickets. “Things like that add up and take a physical toll on players over the course of a long season.”
- Ryan Schlesinger compared the April production of Luis Arraez and Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Happy 22nd birthday to Jacob Berry. The first-round draft pick hasn’t played since April 28 and was struggling at the plate with High-A Beloit prior to that (32 wRC+ in 83 PA).
