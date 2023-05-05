Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 5, 2023

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (16-16, -52 RD) vs. Cubs (15-16, +42 RD) game thread.
Still time left to send in your series predictions—just support Fish Stripes as a Super Subscriber on Twitter or YouTube.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- SS Jon Berti (93 wRC+ this season, bats right)
- DH Jorge Soler (105, R)
- 2B Luis Arraez (183, L)
- 1B Yuli Gurriel (112, R)
- 3B Jean Segura (34, R)
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (91, L)
- LF Bryan De La Cruz (78, R)
- C Jacob Stallings (16, R)
- RF Garrett Hampson (94, R)
RHP Edward Cabrera (95 ERA+ this season)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Chisholm and Stallings in, Peyton Burdick and Nick Fortes out
Additional Marlins Notes: Still no Joey Wendle, huh? Sure seemed like he’d rejoin the Marlins after six minor league rehab games, but no roster move as of yet...Cabrera leads the majors with 25 walks this season. He’s being paired with Stallings for the fifth straight start...Anybody else notice how excellent Huascar Brazoban has been lately? He’s gone 10 2⁄3 scoreless innings over his last eight appearances with 12 strikeouts and zero walks/hit-by-pitches.
Cubs Starting Lineup
- 2B Nico Hoerner (106 wRC+ this season, bats right)
- SS Dansby Swanson (120, R)
- LF Ian Happ (145, S)
- RF Seiya Suzuki (103, R)
- CF Cody Bellinger (150, L)
- DH Trey Mancini (90, R)
- 1B Matt Mervis (MLB debut, L)
- 3B Patrick Wisdom (145, R)
- C Miguel Amaya (-100, R)
LHP Justin Steele (303 ERA+ this season)
Cubs Notes: Mervis has raked at every level since the start of 2022. So far this season with Triple-A Iowa, he was slashing .286/.402/.560 (140 wRC+) in 112 plate appearances with nearly as many walks as strikeouts...Steele’s previous start against the Marlins (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) was arguably his “worst” of 2023, but that speaks to how high his standards are. He has yielded only one total run in three starts at Wrigley Field this season.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. It’s also being televised on MLB Network for out-of-market fans.
Noah Berger is at Wrigley Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.
Noah will handle the game recap article.
Loading comments...