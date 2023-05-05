Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral react to the Marlins’ latest series loss to the Atlanta Braves and recent prospect call-ups, then welcome in returning guest Kyle Sielaff (17:30), who’s a month into his first season as the club’s radio play-by-play announcer. Sielaff gives his thoughts on the Luis Arraez vs. Ronald Acuña Jr. NL Player of the Month decision, the impact of Skip Schumaker and advice for aspiring broadcasters.

Enjoy Episode 40!

Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel for the video version of every Unfiltered episode.

Follow Kyle (@Kyle_Sielaff), Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Full Miami Marlins coverage here at FishStripes.com.

The Fish Stripes podcast channel has rebranded to Fish on First! Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, Fishology, State of the Fish and What a Relief. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.