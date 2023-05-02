Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 2, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (16-13, -35 RD) vs. Braves (19-10, +42 RD) game thread. Sandy’s Beach is open.
It’s the opening of a new Marlins series, which means we’re doing an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.
Braves Starting Lineup
- RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (177 wRC+ this season)
- 1B Matt Olson (140)
- 3B Austin Riley (102)
- C Sean Murphy (178)
- LF Eddie Rosario (83)
- 2B Ozzie Albies (97)
- CF Michael Harris II (55)
- DH Marcell Ozuna (11)
- SS Vaughn Grissom (74)
RHP Bryce Elder (209 ERA+ this season)
Braves Notes: Although this is only Elder’s 16th major league start, it’s his sixth against the Marlins...Albies (.690 OPS in 33 PA), Acuña (.979 OPS in 32 PA) and Riley (.374 OPS in 25 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among available Braves players.
Austin Riley's career numbers vs. Sandy Alcantara:— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) May 2, 2023
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (97 wRC+ this season)
- DH Jorge Soler (108)
- 1B Yuli Gurriel (124)
- 2B Luis Arraez (187)
- LF Bryan De La Cruz (83)
- RF Jesús Sánchez (102)
- 3B Jean Segura (27)
- C Jacob Stallings (24)
- SS Jon Berti (83)
RHP Sandy Alcantara (87 ERA+ this season)
Pregame Roster Moves: INF/OF Xavier Edwards recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; OF Avisaíl García (left back tightness) placed on 10-day injured list retroactive to April 29
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Gurriel, Sánchez and Stallings in; Garrett Cooper, Nick Fortes and Garrett Hampson out
Additional Marlins Notes: García goes to the IL for the third time as a Marlin (excluding a 2022 COVID-related stint)...The switch-hitting Edwards should make an appearance during this series, though his first MLB stint may be a brief one—Joey Wendle is due back from his rehab assignment later this week...Berti (.844 OPS in 10 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Elder among available Marlins players...Alcantara was manhandling the Braves last week until hitting a wall the third time through the order, as we covered extensively on Fishology.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
Isaac Azout and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@IsaacAzout and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates.
Isaac will handle the game recap article.
