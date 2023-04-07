Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 7, 2023

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (3-4, -15 RD) vs. Mets (3-4, -11 RD) game thread. It’s the home opener for the Mets as well as the debut of New York Presbyterian ad patches on their uniforms.

Due to funky mid-week start times for the Marlins, we completed the series preview livestream on Wednesday night. Full replay available here!

I also collaborated with Brian Salvatore of Home Run Applesauce for an audio-only preview, available on the Fish on First podcast channel.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (career 109 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Arraez in, Garrett Hampson out

Additional Notes: Fortunately, Chisholm’s painful slide on Wednesday (suffered right shoulder stinger) won’t cause him to miss any time...This is already Cabrera’s sixth career start against the Mets—he has no more than three against any other opponent. Pete Alonso (2.046 OPS in 11 PA), Brandon Nimmo (1.200 OPS in 10 PA) and Francisco Lindor (.311 OPS in 10 PA) have the most head-to-head history with him.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Tylor Megill (career 85 ERA+)

Notes: Highly touted 21-year-old catcher Francisco Álvarez has been newly recalled from Triple-A. He’s got an excellent career 143 wRC+ in the minors while consistently facing older competition...Like the Marlins, the Mets just had an impromptu off day. Every member of their bullpen should be available to pitch in relief of Megill if necessary.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Kevin Barral will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds