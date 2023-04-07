Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 11-7; Low-A Jupiter lost, 7-2. Peyton Burdick (Jacksonville) homered for the third time this season and got an outfield assist with an outstanding throw to home plate. Karson Milbrandt (Jupiter) averaged 95 mph on his fastball in his Opening Day start for the Hammerheads.
- Designated for assignment by the Marlins earlier in the week, Jeff Lindgren cleared waivers and was outrighted to Jacksonville, so he remains in the Marlins organization.
- The Marlins and Cardinals previously discussed a trade involving Tyler O’Neill, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Rosenthal brought it up again because St. Louis has excellent outfield depth that could make O’Neill expendable, particularly after the club benched him for lack of hustle on the basepaths (O’Neill said he dialed down his effort to preserve his health). Although O’Neill currently serves as the Cardinals’ primary center fielder, he is best suited for left field.
- So typical of the Braves, despite entering the 2023 season with a void at shortstop, they’re getting outstanding production from an unlikely place. Orlando Arcia upped his wRC+ to 185 on Thursday with a three-hit game that included a walk-off RBI single.
- On this day 10 years ago, Marlins phenom José Fernández made his major league debut.
- Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reported that Edward Cabrera and Yuli Gurriel are the masterminds between the new Marlins home run celebration, with Cabrera suggesting that hitters wear a thick Marlins chain and Gurriel suggesting that they pair it with sunglasses.
