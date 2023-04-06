Wednesday’s Marlins Game
- It looked bad and forced him out of Wednesday’s game, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right shoulder stinger) believes he avoided serious injury and won’t miss any time.
- The Rays are still undefeated (6-0), having swept the Tigers and the Nationals.
- One of baseball’s top pitching prospects, Grayson Rodriguez of the Orioles, went five innings against the Rangers in his MLB debut. Rodriguez showed off a nasty five-pitch mix (four-seam fastball/slider/changeup/curveball/cutter).
- Due to rain in today’s forecast, the Marlins-Mets series opener has been pushed back to Friday at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Marlins travel party is already in New York, though. In fact, Caroline O’Connor and Kim Ng will ring the New York Stock Exchange bell this morning.
- The latest Fish Stripes LIVE focused heavily on the Marlins minor league system. Hope you enjoy the full replay and subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel.
- Glenn Geffner goes through the best and worst of the Marlins’ first homestand.
- The Low-A Jupiter Hammerheads announced their official Opening Day roster. The best prospects on there are infielder Ian Lewis and right-handers Jacob Miller and Karson Milbrandt. Jupiter plays its season opener at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium tonight (6:30 p.m. first pitch).
- MLB Pipeline posted the complete list of where the Marlins’ Top 30 prospects have been assigned. Max Meyer, Jake Eder, Sixto Sánchez, Cody Morissette and Nic Enright have each been placed on the injured list.
- The Marlins will have a bonus pool of $12,829,600 to use during the 2023 MLB Draft. The slot value of their first-round pick (10th overall) is $5,475,300.
- Alex Krutchik found out more about the relationship between Pablo López and Jesús Luzardo, who both pitched brilliantly on Wednesday.
- Jon Berti was presented with the 2022 Lou Brock Award, recognizing him as the National League’s stolen base leader. His title defense is off to a slow start—Berti hasn’t even attempted a steal yet this season.
- Five months after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced that he is cancer-free.
