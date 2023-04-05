 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Marlins vs. Twins: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 5, 2023

Jesús Luzardo and Pablo López will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Twins game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Pablo Lopez #49 of the Minnesota Twins looks on and is acknowledged by fans during a game against the Miami Marlins on April 3, 2023 at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (2-4, -18 RD) vs. Twins (4-1, +16 RD) game thread. Already for the fourth time during this young season, the LoanDepot Park roof is open.

Due to funky mid-week start times for the Marlins, we have set up our next livestream for tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. The panel will react to this series, look ahead to the road matchup against the Mets and talk about Marlins top prospects in the middle.

Twins Starting Lineup

Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins looks on with Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins prior to the game on April 3, 2023 at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images
  1. DH Byron Buxton (179 wRC+ this season)
  2. SS Carlos Correa (53)
  3. 1B Donovan Solano (-18)
  4. 3B José Miranda (60)
  5. 2B Kyle Farmer (2)
  6. C Ryan Jeffers (317)
  7. LF Willi Castro (-100)
  8. RF Trevor Larnach (233)
  9. CF Michael A. Taylor (24)

RHP Pablo López (career 107 ERA+)

Notes: This is López’s 52nd time pitching at LoanDepot Park (50 home starts as a Marlin and one for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic). New for 2023, he has added a sweeper to his pitch mix against right-handed batters. Thrown harder than his curveball, it gets more horizontal break and far less vertical break.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins looks on against the Minnesota Twins on April 3, 2023 at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (68 wRC+ this season)
  2. DH Jorge Soler (91)
  3. 1B Garrett Cooper (138)
  4. RF Avisaíl García (79)
  5. C Nick Fortes (250)
  6. LF Jesús Sánchez (49)
  7. 3B Jean Segura (-27)
  8. SS Jon Berti (4)
  9. 2B Garrett Hampson (N/A)

LHP Jesús Luzardo (career 93 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes, Hampson and Sánchez in, Luis Arraez, Bryan De La Cruz and Jacob Stallings out

Additional Notes: Making his Marlins debut today, Hampson (.844 OPS in 10 PA) has the most head-to-head history with López among Miami’s active players...Chisholm and Soler are the only two players to start every game of the first Marlins homestand...Thanks to Sandy’s complete-game effort on Tuesday, every member of the Marlins bullpen should be available to pitch in relief of Luzardo.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Daniel Rodriguez is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow them on Twitter (@Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Daniel will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

