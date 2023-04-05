Marlins vs. Twins: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 5, 2023

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (2-4, -18 RD) vs. Twins (4-1, +16 RD) game thread. Already for the fourth time during this young season, the LoanDepot Park roof is open.
Due to funky mid-week start times for the Marlins, we have set up our next livestream for tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. The panel will react to this series, look ahead to the road matchup against the Mets and talk about Marlins top prospects in the middle.
Twins Starting Lineup
- DH Byron Buxton (179 wRC+ this season)
- SS Carlos Correa (53)
- 1B Donovan Solano (-18)
- 3B José Miranda (60)
- 2B Kyle Farmer (2)
- C Ryan Jeffers (317)
- LF Willi Castro (-100)
- RF Trevor Larnach (233)
- CF Michael A. Taylor (24)
RHP Pablo López (career 107 ERA+)
Notes: This is López’s 52nd time pitching at LoanDepot Park (50 home starts as a Marlin and one for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic). New for 2023, he has added a sweeper to his pitch mix against right-handed batters. Thrown harder than his curveball, it gets more horizontal break and far less vertical break.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (68 wRC+ this season)
- DH Jorge Soler (91)
- 1B Garrett Cooper (138)
- RF Avisaíl García (79)
- C Nick Fortes (250)
- LF Jesús Sánchez (49)
- 3B Jean Segura (-27)
- SS Jon Berti (4)
- 2B Garrett Hampson (N/A)
LHP Jesús Luzardo (career 93 ERA+)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes, Hampson and Sánchez in, Luis Arraez, Bryan De La Cruz and Jacob Stallings out
Additional Notes: Making his Marlins debut today, Hampson (.844 OPS in 10 PA) has the most head-to-head history with López among Miami’s active players...Chisholm and Soler are the only two players to start every game of the first Marlins homestand...Thanks to Sandy’s complete-game effort on Tuesday, every member of the Marlins bullpen should be available to pitch in relief of Luzardo.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
Daniel Rodriguez is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow them on Twitter (@Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Daniel will handle the game recap article.
DraftKings Odds
