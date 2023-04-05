Tuesday’s Marlins Game
- Sandy Alcantara threw MLB’s first shutout of the 2023 season; meanwhile, no other starter has even pitched into the eighth inning! Thanks to the pitch clock and minimal Marlins run support, Alcantara completed it in one hour and 57 minutes. Per Stathead, it was the quickest time of game for a nine-inning Marlins game since 2010 and the sixth-quickest in franchise history.
- Skip Schumaker said the Marlins plan for Braxton Garrett to fill Johnny Cueto’s vacant rotation spot. Daniel Castano, who was also called up on Tuesday, will contribute out of the bullpen.
- Atypical start time for our next Fish Stripes LIVE episode: tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. We will make Marlins vs. Mets series predictions at the end, but the meat of the stream will focus on Miami’s top prospects. Special guest: Daniel De Vivo. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- The Marlins have a 51.6% chance to win their series finale against the Twins, per FanGraphs.
- In Spanish, Pablo López had an extended conversation with El Extrabase about his upcoming start against his former club.
- Congrats to Avisaíl García, not only for hitting a game-winning home run on Tuesday, but for reaching 10 years of MLB service time. García has the third-most service time among current Marlins players behind only Johnny Cueto and Jean Segura.
- In Milwaukee, Brian Anderson is tied for the MLB lead with 10 runs batted in. That matches the total runs scored by the Marlins through six games.
- On this day 30 years ago, the Marlins defeated the Dodgers in the franchise’s inaugural Opening Day.
