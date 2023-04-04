 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marlins vs. Twins: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 4, 2023

Sandy Alcantara and Kenta Maeda will start Tuesday’s Marlins vs. Twins game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins starting catcher Jacob Stallings (58) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (1-4, -19 RD) vs. Twins (4-0, +17 RD) game thread. Sandy’s Beach is back.

Twins Starting Lineup

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Kansas City Royals on April 1, 2023 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images
  1. 2B Nick Gordon (-57 wRC+ this season)
  2. SS Carlos Correa (55)
  3. RF Trevor Larnach (240)
  4. 3B José Miranda (87)
  5. 1B Joey Gallo (264)
  6. DH Donovan Solano (81)
  7. LF Willi Castro (-100)
  8. C Christian Vázquez (185)
  9. CF Michael A. Taylor (12)

RHP Kenta Maeda (career 106 ERA+)

Notes: Along with the Rays, the Twins are one of only two remaining undefeated MLB teams...Byron Buxton, who’s been limited to designated hitter duties so far this season, is notably absent from Minnesota’s lineup...Maeda is making his first regular season start since August 21, 2021 (Tommy John surgery). He stretched out to as many as 75 pitches during the Grapefruit League.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins is presented with his Cy Young award plaque before the start of the game against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot park on April 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images
  1. 2B Luis Arraez (225 wRC+ this season)
  2. DH Jorge Soler (125)
  3. 1B Garrett Cooper (192)
  4. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (99)
  5. RF Avisaíl García (28)
  6. LF Bryan De La Cruz (73)
  7. 3B Jean Segura (-51)
  8. C Jacob Stallings (66)
  9. SS Jon Berti (-16)

RHP Sandy Alcantara (career 134 ERA+)

Pregame Roster Moves: LHP Braxton Garrett and UTIL Garrett Hampson recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville and LHP Daniel Castano selected from Jacksonville; RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) placed on 15-day injured list and INF Joey Wendle (right intercostal strain) placed on 10-day injured list; RHP Jeff Lindgren designated for assignment

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: None

Additional Notes: Tough break for Lindgren, who just made his major league debut on Monday. He’s likely to clear waivers and remain in the Marlins organization...This is the lowest spot in the batting order that Segura has occupied as a Marlin (including both regular season and Spring Training games).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Alex Krutchik and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@AlexKrutchikCJN and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Daniel will handle the game recap article.

