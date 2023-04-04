Monday’s Marlins Game
- Right-hander Jeff Lindgren became the first Marlins player in 2023 to make his major league debut. Lindgren was drafted by the Fish in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, a round that does not even exist anymore. Important milestone regardless of the results.
- Lindgren entered Monday’s game in relief of an injured Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness). Cueto and Joey Wendle (oblique soreness) are candidates to be placed on the injured list as soon as today.
For many more injury updates, bookmark our tracker!
- Cuban right-hander Ronald Bolaños will sign a minor league deal with the Marlins today, Yusseff Diaz of Pelota Cubana USA reports. Mainly working in relief, Bolaños been roughly a replacement-level pitcher in 48 MLB innings pitched between 2019-2022. His arsenal includes a mid-90s four-seam fastball and sinker, a mid-80s slider and a mid-70s curveball. The 26-year-old should be joining Triple-A Jacksonville in the near future.
Check out the full replay of the latest Fish Stripes LIVE episode.
- The Marlins have a 57.0% chance to win their next game against the Twins, per FanGraphs. Prior to the game, Luis Arraez will be presented with his 2022 AL Batting Champion and Silver Slugger trophies. "Sandy's Beach" is open.
- The Twins (4-0) and Rays (4-0) are the only MLB teams that remain undefeated. The Phillies (0-4) are the only team that’s still winless.
- According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the Marlins (and most other MLB teams who are in business with Diamond Sports Group) received their latest regional television rights payment on schedule. While we appear to be headed toward a future where teams handle the distribution of televised games themselves, perhaps this is an indication that the transition will happen gradually and without being too disruptive to these teams’ bottom line.
- On this day 15 years ago, Mike Jacobs propelled the Marlins past the Pirates with a walk-off home run.
