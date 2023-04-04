During his three years with the Florida Marlins, Mike Jacobs was a powerful bat in the middle of the lineup.

In 2008–his final season with the Marlins—Jacobs launched a career-high 32 home runs. It was the seventh-most in club history at the time. Of all his home runs that season, however, the lone walk-off came on this day 15 years ago.

After winning their first game of the season on a Robert Andino pinch-hit walk-off blast, it was Jacobs who played hero in Florida’s second win. Jacobs yanked one to right field to give the Marlins a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Neither team had scored since the fourth inning as the contest went to the bottom of the ninth at Dolphin Stadium on April 4, 2008. Pittsburgh reliever Franquelis Osoria had recorded the final two outs in the eighth inning. Facing him to lead off the ninth was Jacobs.

On a 1-1 fastball that moved back over the middle of the plate, Jacobs lifted a towering blast 15 rows deep into the right-field stands. The walk-off shot capped a 3-for-5 night for Jacobs in which he scored three of the five Florida runs.

Prior to the blast, the Marlins had never led. Pittsburgh struck first with three runs in the second but Florida starting pitcher Scott Olsen helped himself with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. A two-run homer from Josh Willingham drew the Marlins even in the third inning.

Ryan Doumit put the Pirates back in front with a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning. An unearned run in the bottom of the inning drew the Marlins even again. The 4-4 score would remain for the next four innings before Jacobs ended the contest.

The victory evened Florida’s record at 2-2 and the Marlins would never have a losing record again in 2008. As for Jacobs, he would hit 100 career home runs with the Marlins, New York Mets and Kansas City Royals. His lone walk-off shot came in South Florida and on this day 15 years ago.