Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 30, 2023

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (15-13, -36 RD) vs. Cubs (14-12, +44 RD) game thread. Try to catch a few innings before the Miami Heat tip off Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Cubs Starting Lineup

LHP Justin Steele (368 ERA+ this season)

Cubs Notes: Steele began making the leap in the middle of 2022, but a lower back strain ended his season prematurely. The 27-year-old lefty has picked up where he left off. Relying almost exclusively on four-seam fastballs and sliders, he’s generating a lot of ground balls and soft contact in general...Wisdom is tied for second in the majors with 10 home runs.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Bryan Hoeing (48 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Cooper and Fortes in, Yuli Gurriel, Jesús Sánchez and Jacob Stallings out; Hampson switches from SS to RF

Additional Marlins Notes: Should go without saying that the Marlins haven’t used this precise lineup/defensive alignment before...The Marlins are starting to pull away from the rest of the pack, having grounded into 29 double plays this season (no other team has more than 25 GIDP)...With the likely exception of Huascar Brazoban, everybody in the Marlins bullpen should be available to pitch today in relief of Hoeing if necessary.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates.

Louis will handle the game recap article.