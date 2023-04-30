 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MARLINS JEOPARDY Send in original trivia to be featured on Monday's show!

Filed under:

Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 30, 2023

Bryan Hoeing and Justin Steele will start Sunday’s Marlins vs. Cubs game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Photo by Danis Sosa/Fish Stripes

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (15-13, -36 RD) vs. Cubs (14-12, +44 RD) game thread. Try to catch a few innings before the Miami Heat tip off Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Cubs Starting Lineup

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) bats for the Cubs during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins on April 29, 2023 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  1. 2B Nico Hoerner (125 wRC+ this season)
  2. SS Dansby Swanson (120)
  3. LF Ian Happ (142)
  4. RF Seiya Suzuki (93)
  5. CF Cody Bellinger (155)
  6. 3B Patrick Wisdom (158)
  7. 1B Eric Hosmer (84)
  8. DH Edwin Rios (40)
  9. C Yan Gomes (133)

LHP Justin Steele (368 ERA+ this season)

Cubs Notes: Steele began making the leap in the middle of 2022, but a lower back strain ended his season prematurely. The 27-year-old lefty has picked up where he left off. Relying almost exclusively on four-seam fastballs and sliders, he’s generating a lot of ground balls and soft contact in general...Wisdom is tied for second in the majors with 10 home runs.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Photo by Isaac Azout/Fish Stripes
  1. SS Jon Berti (74 wRC+ this season)
  2. 1B Garrett Cooper (94)
  3. 2B Luis Arraez (194)
  4. DH Jorge Soler (112)
  5. 3B Jean Segura (34)
  6. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (103)
  7. C Nick Fortes (42)
  8. LF Bryan De La Cruz (90)
  9. RF Garrett Hampson (90)

RHP Bryan Hoeing (48 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Cooper and Fortes in, Yuli Gurriel, Jesús Sánchez and Jacob Stallings out; Hampson switches from SS to RF

Additional Marlins Notes: Should go without saying that the Marlins haven’t used this precise lineup/defensive alignment before...The Marlins are starting to pull away from the rest of the pack, having grounded into 29 double plays this season (no other team has more than 25 GIDP)...With the likely exception of Huascar Brazoban, everybody in the Marlins bullpen should be available to pitch today in relief of Hoeing if necessary.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Peacock or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates.

Louis will handle the game recap article.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...