Marlins vs. Twins: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 3, 2023

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (1-3, -9 RD) vs. Twins (3-0, +7 RD) game thread. This is Johnny Cueto’s Marlins debut and LoanDepot Park’s first Bark at the Park of the 2023 season.

Twins Starting Lineup

RHP Tyler Mahle (career 104 ERA+)

Notes: Along with the Rays and Rangers, the Twins are one of only three remaining undefeated MLB teams...Correa (.900 OPS in 12 PA) and Miranda (.432 OPS in 12 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Johnny Cueto among active Twins players, with all of that history occurring last season.

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Johnny Cueto (career 118 ERA+)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Jeff Lindgren selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Braxton Garrett optioned to Jacksonville; RHP Nic Enright (Hodgkin’s Lymphoma) transferred from 15-day IL to 60-day IL﻿

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper, De La Cruz and Segura in, Jon Berti, Yuli Gurriel and Jesús Sánchez out

Additional Notes: Same nine hitters who started for the Marlins on Opening Day, though in a slightly different order...Nearly 9 1⁄ 2 years after signing with the Twins as an international free agent, Arraez is playing against them for the first time...García (1.042 OPS in 12 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Mahle among active Marlins players...Unless somebody on the active roster gets injured, Garrett will need to wait at least 15 days until he’s eligible to be recalled.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Isaac Azout and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@IsaacAzout and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Isaac will handle the game recap article.

