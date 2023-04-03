Sunday’s Marlins Game
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- On the weekly State of the Fish Twitter Space, Marlins fans joined the Fish Stripes staff for a live chat that featured a game-by-game breakdown of the Mets series.
- Glenn Geffner’s View from the Bleachers discussed first impressions from the opening series.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald focused on these four stats: Arraez’s .563 batting average vs. the .180 batting average for the rest of the Marlins lineup; 25 Marlins runners left on base; 41 Marlins strikeouts, including 13 on full counts; and 23 combined walks and hit by pitches allowed by Marlins pitchers.
- Luis Arraez wasted no time seizing the MLB lead with nine hits. Here are all nine:
Welcome to The Luis Arraez Experience— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 3, 2023
New pod on his spectacular first Marlins series and the upcoming matchup vs. Pablo López
- Seven different people received points for their Marlins vs. Mets series predictions. We will be updating the leaderboard throughout the 2023 season. Want to compete against Fish Stripes staffers and livestream guests? Become a Super Subscriber!
- Counting down to first pitch of the Marlins vs. Twins series opener, please join us for Fish Stripes LIVE at 5:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. Special guest: Angel Espino. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- Before that, hurry over to the Fish Stripes Instagram account for your chance to win two tickets to attend Tuesday’s game (Sandy Alcantara will be starting).
- Entering this new week, the Marlins have 21.4% odds of making the postseason, per FanGraphs. They have a 46.7% chance to win their series opener against the Twins.
- Triple-A Jacksonville won two out of three against Gwinnett (Braves affiliate). Their offense piled up 26 runs, though nine were unearned and they had the benefit of hitting against a couple position players on Sunday.
- Troy Johnston spoke to Jared Perkins of Prospects Live about the consequences of the new collective bargaining agreement for minor leaguers. “Now with the inclusion of provided housing, we can actually live normal lives,” he said. “Next priority would be spring training provided housing, and unilateral health and dental care, not individual based by the organization,” Johnston added.
- According to Geoff Pontes of Baseball America, Kahlil Watson “looked reinvigorated playing shortstop and showed a more refined approach at the plate” in minor league scrimmages this spring. Watson will make his 2023 MiLB debut on Friday.
- Jolly Olive revisited that sudden unravelling of Dontrelle Willis’ career.
