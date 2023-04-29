Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 29, 2023

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (14-13, -37 RD) vs. Cubs (14-11, +45 RD) game thread. The Sugar Kings uniforms are back.

Cubs Starting Lineup

RHP Caleb Kilian (2023 Cubs debut)

Cubs Notes: Kilian’s only major league experience came in mid-2022 when he struggled with his control in three starts (12 BB, 1 HBP and 3 WP in 11.1 IP)...Cubs pitchers have allowed a .269 batting average on balls in play, fourth-lowest in the majors.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (87 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Gurriel, Hampson and Stallings in, Jon Berti, Garrett Cooper, Nick Fortes and Avisaíl García out; Sánchez switches from LF to RF

Additional Marlins Notes: The Marlins are the only MLB team that’s still undefeated in one-run games this season (8-0)...Ever since I questioned Sánchez’s future in Miami, he has started four straight games...Cabrera shoved five no-hit innings against the Cubs at Wrigley Field last season, but only two of the hitters who started that day (Happ and Wisdom) are in today’s lineup...Floro (pitched the last three days) will not be available in relief.

#Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Garrett Cooper felt something in his back yesterday. He feels fine today and is available off the bench — Hector Rodriguez (@Hector_Baseball) April 29, 2023

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Watch on FOX or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Kevin Barral and Hector Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Danis Sosa is there as a photographer. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Hector_Baseball) for in-game updates.

Hector will handle the game recap article.