Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 28, 2023

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (13-13, -38 RD) vs. Cubs (14-10, +46 RD) game thread.
It’s the opening of a new Marlins series, which means we’re doing an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.
Cubs Starting Lineup
- 2B Nico Hoerner (131 wRC+ this season)
- SS Dansby Swanson (118)
- LF Ian Happ (145)
- RF Seiya Suzuki (118)
- 1B Trey Mancini (78)
- CF Cody Bellinger (153)
- 3B Patrick Wisdom (152)
- C Yan Gomes (136)
- DH Nelson Velázquez (321)
RHP Marcus Stroman (200 ERA+ this season)
Cubs Notes: Bellinger is back after missing the previous three games while on paternity leave...Stroman allowed only two runs during his first four starts combined before coming back down to Earth against the Dodgers (5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 3 HR)...Cubs pitchers have allowed a .265 batting average on balls in play, third-lowest in the majors.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (88 wRC+ this season)
- 1B Garrett Cooper (105)
- DH Jorge Soler (129)
- 2B Luis Arraez (186)
- RF Avisaíl García (55)
- 3B Jean Segura (29)
- LF Jesús Sánchez (91)
- C Nick Fortes (40)
- SS Jon Berti (82)
LHP Jesús Luzardo (119 ERA+ this season)
Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Johan Quezada selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Devin Smeltzer designated for assignment
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, García and Soler in, Bryan De La Cruz, Yuli Gurriel and Garrett Hampson out; Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Sánchez switches from RF to LF
Additional Marlins Notes: The Marlins are the only MLB team that’s still undefeated in one-run games this season (7-0)...Soler has raked at LoanDepot Park with nine extra-base hits in the 12 home games he has played...Segura (.500 OPS in 24 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Stroman among available Marlins players...Floro (pitched the last two days) and Okert (pitched three of the last four) are unlikely to be available in relief tonight.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
The Marlins will have special pre-game programming in recognition of Fleet Week. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
Kevin Barral and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates.
Kevin will handle the game recap article.
