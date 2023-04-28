Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 28, 2023

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (13-13, -38 RD) vs. Cubs (14-10, +46 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening of a new Marlins series, which means we’re doing an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Cubs Starting Lineup

RHP Marcus Stroman (200 ERA+ this season)

Cubs Notes: Bellinger is back after missing the previous three games while on paternity leave...Stroman allowed only two runs during his first four starts combined before coming back down to Earth against the Dodgers (5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 3 HR)...Cubs pitchers have allowed a .265 batting average on balls in play, third-lowest in the majors.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (119 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Johan Quezada selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Devin Smeltzer designated for assignment

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, García and Soler in, Bryan De La Cruz, Yuli Gurriel and Garrett Hampson out; Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Sánchez switches from RF to LF

Additional Marlins Notes: The Marlins are the only MLB team that’s still undefeated in one-run games this season (7-0)...Soler has raked at LoanDepot Park with nine extra-base hits in the 12 home games he has played...Segura (.500 OPS in 24 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Stroman among available Marlins players...Floro (pitched the last two days) and Okert (pitched three of the last four) are unlikely to be available in relief tonight.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

The Marlins will have special pre-game programming in recognition of Fleet Week. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Kevin Barral and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates.

Kevin will handle the game recap article.