Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 27, 2023

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (12-13, -39 RD) vs. Braves (17-8, +40 RD) game thread. The Marlins are in danger of getting swept in a four-game series for the first time since...last season. The Braves were the opponent for that, too.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (152 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Fortes, Gurriel and Segura in, Jon Berti, Avisaíl García, Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Additional Marlins Notes: The Marlins have won each of Garrett’s previous three starts this season. He’s got a terrific 3.6% walk rate...The Marlins are MLB’s second-lowest-scoring offense (3.20 runs per game)...Sánchez is starting on back-to-back days for the first time since April 1-2...With the exception of Andrew Nardi (pitched on both Tuesday and Wednesday), everybody in the Marlins bullpen should be available in relief of Garrett.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Kyle Wright (76 ERA+ this season)

Braves Notes: Acuña has reached base safely in 16 straight games and he’s the MLB leader with 13 steals...Olson is having serious issues putting the ball in play against left-handed pitching, striking out in 19 of his 40 plate appearances (47.5 K%).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can watch on MLB Network.

Nick Turok will handle the game recap article.