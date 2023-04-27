Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 27, 2023

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (12-13, -39 RD) vs. Braves (17-8, +40 RD) game thread. The Marlins are in danger of getting swept in a four-game series for the first time since...last season. The Braves were the opponent for that, too.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (87 wRC+ this season)
- DH Garrett Cooper (107)
- LF Bryan De La Cruz (114)
- 2B Luis Arraez (185)
- RF Jesús Sánchez (91)
- 3B Jean Segura (17)
- 1B Yuli Gurriel (122)
- C Nick Fortes (30)
- SS Garrett Hampson (78)
LHP Braxton Garrett (152 ERA+ this season)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Fortes, Gurriel and Segura in, Jon Berti, Avisaíl García, Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH
Additional Marlins Notes: The Marlins have won each of Garrett’s previous three starts this season. He’s got a terrific 3.6% walk rate...The Marlins are MLB’s second-lowest-scoring offense (3.20 runs per game)...Sánchez is starting on back-to-back days for the first time since April 1-2...With the exception of Andrew Nardi (pitched on both Tuesday and Wednesday), everybody in the Marlins bullpen should be available in relief of Garrett.
Braves Starting Lineup
- RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (176 wRC+ this season)
- 1B Matt Olson (149)
- 3B Austin Riley (126)
- 2B Ozzie Albies (120)
- DH Sean Murphy (174)
- SS Vaughn Grissom (78)
- LF Eddie Rosario (74)
- CF Kevin Pillar (56)
- C Chadwick Tromp (-100)
RHP Kyle Wright (76 ERA+ this season)
Braves Notes: Acuña has reached base safely in 16 straight games and he’s the MLB leader with 13 steals...Olson is having serious issues putting the ball in play against left-handed pitching, striking out in 19 of his 40 plate appearances (47.5 K%).
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can watch on MLB Network.
Nick Turok will handle the game recap article.
