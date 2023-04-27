 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 27, 2023

Braxton Garrett and Kyle Wright will start Thursday’s Marlins vs. Braves game at Truist Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Jorge Soler #12 of the Miami Marlins at bat during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on April 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (12-13, -39 RD) vs. Braves (17-8, +40 RD) game thread. The Marlins are in danger of getting swept in a four-game series for the first time since...last season. The Braves were the opponent for that, too.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins at bat against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at loanDepot park on April 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (87 wRC+ this season)
  2. DH Garrett Cooper (107)
  3. LF Bryan De La Cruz (114)
  4. 2B Luis Arraez (185)
  5. RF Jesús Sánchez (91)
  6. 3B Jean Segura (17)
  7. 1B Yuli Gurriel (122)
  8. C Nick Fortes (30)
  9. SS Garrett Hampson (78)

LHP Braxton Garrett (152 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Fortes, Gurriel and Segura in, Jon Berti, Avisaíl García, Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Additional Marlins Notes: The Marlins have won each of Garrett’s previous three starts this season. He’s got a terrific 3.6% walk rate...The Marlins are MLB’s second-lowest-scoring offense (3.20 runs per game)...Sánchez is starting on back-to-back days for the first time since April 1-2...With the exception of Andrew Nardi (pitched on both Tuesday and Wednesday), everybody in the Marlins bullpen should be available in relief of Garrett.

Braves Starting Lineup

Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves hits a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on April 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
  1. RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (176 wRC+ this season)
  2. 1B Matt Olson (149)
  3. 3B Austin Riley (126)
  4. 2B Ozzie Albies (120)
  5. DH Sean Murphy (174)
  6. SS Vaughn Grissom (78)
  7. LF Eddie Rosario (74)
  8. CF Kevin Pillar (56)
  9. C Chadwick Tromp (-100)

RHP Kyle Wright (76 ERA+ this season)

Braves Notes: Acuña has reached base safely in 16 straight games and he’s the MLB leader with 13 steals...Olson is having serious issues putting the ball in play against left-handed pitching, striking out in 19 of his 40 plate appearances (47.5 K%).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can watch on MLB Network.

Nick Turok will handle the game recap article.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...