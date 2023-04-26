Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 26, 2023

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (12-12, -37 RD) vs. Braves (16-8, +38 RD) game thread. Inclement weather might be an issue.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (79 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Arraez, Cooper, Sánchez and Stallings in, Bryan De La Cruz, Nick Fortes, Yuli Gurriel and Jean Segura out; García switches from RF to LF, Berti switches from 2B to 3B

Additional Marlins Notes: Alcantara will be pitching on nine days’ rest after experiencing mild biceps tendinitis...The Marlins are MLB’s second-lowest-scoring offense (3.17 runs per game)...Arraez is in the lineup for the first time since Saturday, while Sánchez started only one of the previous seven contests.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Bryce Elder (390 ERA+ this season)

Braves Notes: Acuña has reached base safely in 15 straight games and he’s the MLB leader with 13 steals...Elder has allowed earned runs in only one of his four starts this season...Albies (.646 OPS in 30 PA) and Acuña (.823 OPS in 29 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among available Braves players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—on one of these alternate channels—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Isaac Azout is at Truist Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@IsaacAzout) for in-game updates.

Isaac will handle the game recap article.