Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 25, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (12-11, -34 RD) vs. Braves (15-8, +35 RD) game thread. Did you know that the Marlins are a perfect 3-0 on Tuesdays this season?

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Bryan Hoeing (2023 season debut)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Bryan Hoeing selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Sean Nolin designated for assignment

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes and Gurriel in, Garrett Cooper and Jacob Stallings out

Additional Marlins Notes: Hoeing becomes the eighth different starting pitcher used by the Marlins this season. After striking out only 12.1% of opposing batters with Triple-A Jacksonville in 2022, that rate spiked to 29.9% this month...Luis Arraez has gone 29 plate appearances without striking out, but he continues to battle a left knee contusion...Segura (.673 OPS in 63 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Charlie Morton among available Marlins players. In fact, he’s seen Morton more often than any other MLB player, period.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Charlie Morton (138 ERA+ this season)

Braves Notes: The Braves established new season highs in runs scored (11) and extra-base hits (seven) during Monday’s victory...According to Baseball Savant’s run value estimates, Morton has had MLB’s most valuable curveball this season (minus-7 RV).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Isaac Azout is at Truist Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@IsaacAzout) for in-game updates.

Isaac will handle the game recap article.