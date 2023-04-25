Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 25, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (12-11, -34 RD) vs. Braves (15-8, +35 RD) game thread. Did you know that the Marlins are a perfect 3-0 on Tuesdays this season?
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (69 wRC+ this season)
- DH Jorge Soler (144)
- LF Bryan De La Cruz (118)
- RF Avisaíl García (29)
- 3B Jean Segura (26)
- 1B Yuli Gurriel (97)
- 2B Jon Berti (71)
- C Nick Fortes (29
- SS Garrett Hampson (94)
RHP Bryan Hoeing (2023 season debut)
Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Bryan Hoeing selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Sean Nolin designated for assignment
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes and Gurriel in, Garrett Cooper and Jacob Stallings out
Additional Marlins Notes: Hoeing becomes the eighth different starting pitcher used by the Marlins this season. After striking out only 12.1% of opposing batters with Triple-A Jacksonville in 2022, that rate spiked to 29.9% this month...Luis Arraez has gone 29 plate appearances without striking out, but he continues to battle a left knee contusion...Segura (.673 OPS in 63 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Charlie Morton among available Marlins players. In fact, he’s seen Morton more often than any other MLB player, period.
Braves Starting Lineup
- RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (167 wRC+ this season)
- 1B Matt Olson (149)
- 3B Austin Riley (131)
- C Sean Murphy (187)
- DH Eddie Rosario (46)
- 2B Ozzie Albies (98)
- SS Vaughn Grissom (71)
- CF Sam Hilliard (176)
- LF Kevin Pillar (52)
RHP Charlie Morton (138 ERA+ this season)
Braves Notes: The Braves established new season highs in runs scored (11) and extra-base hits (seven) during Monday’s victory...According to Baseball Savant’s run value estimates, Morton has had MLB’s most valuable curveball this season (minus-7 RV).
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
Isaac Azout is at Truist Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@IsaacAzout) for in-game updates.
Isaac will handle the game recap article.
