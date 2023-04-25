 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 25, 2023

Bryan Hoeing and Charlie Morton will start Tuesday’s Marlins vs. Braves game at Truist Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (12-11, -34 RD) vs. Braves (15-8, +35 RD) game thread. Did you know that the Marlins are a perfect 3-0 on Tuesdays this season?

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Photo by Danis Sosa/Fish Stripes
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (69 wRC+ this season)
  2. DH Jorge Soler (144)
  3. LF Bryan De La Cruz (118)
  4. RF Avisaíl García (29)
  5. 3B Jean Segura (26)
  6. 1B Yuli Gurriel (97)
  7. 2B Jon Berti (71)
  8. C Nick Fortes (29
  9. SS Garrett Hampson (94)

RHP Bryan Hoeing (2023 season debut)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Bryan Hoeing selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Sean Nolin designated for assignment

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes and Gurriel in, Garrett Cooper and Jacob Stallings out

Additional Marlins Notes: Hoeing becomes the eighth different starting pitcher used by the Marlins this season. After striking out only 12.1% of opposing batters with Triple-A Jacksonville in 2022, that rate spiked to 29.9% this month...Luis Arraez has gone 29 plate appearances without striking out, but he continues to battle a left knee contusion...Segura (.673 OPS in 63 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Charlie Morton among available Marlins players. In fact, he’s seen Morton more often than any other MLB player, period.

Braves Starting Lineup

Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images
  1. RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (167 wRC+ this season)
  2. 1B Matt Olson (149)
  3. 3B Austin Riley (131)
  4. C Sean Murphy (187)
  5. DH Eddie Rosario (46)
  6. 2B Ozzie Albies (98)
  7. SS Vaughn Grissom (71)
  8. CF Sam Hilliard (176)
  9. LF Kevin Pillar (52)

RHP Charlie Morton (138 ERA+ this season)

Braves Notes: The Braves established new season highs in runs scored (11) and extra-base hits (seven) during Monday’s victory...According to Baseball Savant’s run value estimates, Morton has had MLB’s most valuable curveball this season (minus-7 RV).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Isaac Azout is at Truist Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@IsaacAzout) for in-game updates.

Isaac will handle the game recap article.

