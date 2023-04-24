Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 24, 2023

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (12-10, -23 RD) vs. Braves (14-8, +24 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (107 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Stallings in, Nick Fortes out; Soler switches from RF to DH, García switches from DH to RF

Additional Marlins Notes: Luis Arraez has gone 29 plate appearances without striking out, but he continues to battle an injury to his left index finger...Berti had more “barrels” on Sunday than he had in all of his previous games this season combined...The curveball has become Cabrera’s main putaway pitch this season, generating 13 of his 18 strikeouts.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Spencer Strider (182 ERA+ this season)

Braves Notes: The Braves are mired in a four-game losing streak, which is longer than any streak they had during the entire 2022 season...Strider has struck out at least nine batters in eight straight regular season starts dating back to last year...Michael Harris II (lower back strain) is nearing a minor league rehab assignment, but will miss this entire series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Isaac Azout is at Truist Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@IsaacAzout) for in-game updates.

Isaac will handle the game recap article.