Marlins vs. Guardians: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 23, 2023

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (12-9, -20 RD) vs. Guardians (10-11 -9 RD) game thread. Once again, the Marlins are on the cusp of their first sweep of the 2023 season.

The Marlins are 12-9 to begin the season



The Marlins were ALSO 12-9 to begin last season



Moving forward, the 2023 team is going to be __ the 2022 team — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 23, 2023

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (158 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Jeff Lindgren optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García and Segura in, Luis Arraez and Jesús Sánchez out; Berti switches from 3B to 2B, Soler switches from DH to RF

Additional Marlins Notes: As a reminder of how ridiculously early we still are in the season, De La Cruz entered Saturday’s doubleheader with below-average hitting numbers. A single (franchise record-setting) day of mashing vaulted his weighted runs created-plus past all the non-Arraez Marlins players...Luzardo has never pitched against the Guardians before...Every active member of the bullpen was used during the doubleheader except for George Soriano...The Marlins are 5-1 when Hampson starts.

Guardians Starting Lineup

LHP Logan Allen (MLB debut)

Guardians Notes: The Guardians lead the majors with 26 stolen bases, but have the second-fewest home runs (10). None of their players have gone deep more than twice...Allen last pitched on April 16 for Triple-A Columbus. In that outing, he used a four-seam fastball/sweeper/cutter/splitter pitch mix, recording the majority of his whiffs with the sweeper.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Grant Kiefer is at Progressive Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@KieferMedia) for in-game updates.

Grant will handle the game recap article.