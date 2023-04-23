Marlins vs. Guardians: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 23, 2023

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (12-9, -20 RD) vs. Guardians (10-11 -9 RD) game thread. Once again, the Marlins are on the cusp of their first sweep of the 2023 season.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 3B Jon Berti (60 wRC+ this season)
- 1B Garrett Cooper (123)
- RF Jorge Soler (134)
- LF Bryan De La Cruz (135)
- DH Avisaíl García (22)
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (77)
- 3B Jean Segura (31)
- C Nick Fortes (31)
- SS Garrett Hampson (127)
LHP Jesús Luzardo (158 ERA+ this season)
Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Jeff Lindgren optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García and Segura in, Luis Arraez and Jesús Sánchez out; Berti switches from 3B to 2B, Soler switches from DH to RF
Additional Marlins Notes: As a reminder of how ridiculously early we still are in the season, De La Cruz entered Saturday’s doubleheader with below-average hitting numbers. A single (franchise record-setting) day of mashing vaulted his weighted runs created-plus past all the non-Arraez Marlins players...Luzardo has never pitched against the Guardians before...Every active member of the bullpen was used during the doubleheader except for George Soriano...The Marlins are 5-1 when Hampson starts.
Guardians Starting Lineup
- LF Steven Kwan (84 wRC+ this season)
- SS Amed Rosario (65)
- 3B José Ramírez (108)
- DH Josh Bell (80)
- RF Oscar González (31)
- 1B Josh Naylor (35)
- C Mike Zunino (167)
- 2B Gabriel Arias (68)
- CF Myles Straw (103)
LHP Logan Allen (MLB debut)
Guardians Notes: The Guardians lead the majors with 26 stolen bases, but have the second-fewest home runs (10). None of their players have gone deep more than twice...Allen last pitched on April 16 for Triple-A Columbus. In that outing, he used a four-seam fastball/sweeper/cutter/splitter pitch mix, recording the majority of his whiffs with the sweeper.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
Grant Kiefer is at Progressive Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@KieferMedia) for in-game updates.
Grant will handle the game recap article.
