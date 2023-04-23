 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Marlins vs. Guardians: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 23, 2023

Jesús Luzardo and Logan Allen will start Sunday’s Marlins vs. Guardians game at Progressive Field. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Catcher Nick Fortes #4 of the Miami Marlins celebrates with closing pitcher A.J. Puk #35 after the Marlins defeated the Cleveland Guardians during the second game of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on April 22, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Marlins defeated the Guardians 3-2. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (12-9, -20 RD) vs. Guardians (10-11 -9 RD) game thread. Once again, the Marlins are on the cusp of their first sweep of the 2023 season.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Bryan De La Cruz #14 of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a double during the seventh inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 22, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
  1. 3B Jon Berti (60 wRC+ this season)
  2. 1B Garrett Cooper (123)
  3. RF Jorge Soler (134)
  4. LF Bryan De La Cruz (135)
  5. DH Avisaíl García (22)
  6. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (77)
  7. 3B Jean Segura (31)
  8. C Nick Fortes (31)
  9. SS Garrett Hampson (127)

LHP Jesús Luzardo (158 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Jeff Lindgren optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García and Segura in, Luis Arraez and Jesús Sánchez out; Berti switches from 3B to 2B, Soler switches from DH to RF

Additional Marlins Notes: As a reminder of how ridiculously early we still are in the season, De La Cruz entered Saturday’s doubleheader with below-average hitting numbers. A single (franchise record-setting) day of mashing vaulted his weighted runs created-plus past all the non-Arraez Marlins players...Luzardo has never pitched against the Guardians before...Every active member of the bullpen was used during the doubleheader except for George Soriano...The Marlins are 5-1 when Hampson starts.

Guardians Starting Lineup

Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  1. LF Steven Kwan (84 wRC+ this season)
  2. SS Amed Rosario (65)
  3. 3B José Ramírez (108)
  4. DH Josh Bell (80)
  5. RF Oscar González (31)
  6. 1B Josh Naylor (35)
  7. C Mike Zunino (167)
  8. 2B Gabriel Arias (68)
  9. CF Myles Straw (103)

LHP Logan Allen (MLB debut)

Guardians Notes: The Guardians lead the majors with 26 stolen bases, but have the second-fewest home runs (10). None of their players have gone deep more than twice...Allen last pitched on April 16 for Triple-A Columbus. In that outing, he used a four-seam fastball/sweeper/cutter/splitter pitch mix, recording the majority of his whiffs with the sweeper.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Grant Kiefer is at Progressive Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@KieferMedia) for in-game updates.

Grant will handle the game recap article.

