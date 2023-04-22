Marlins vs. Guardians: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 22, 2023

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (10-9, -26 RD) vs. Guardians (10-9 -3 RD) game thread. Let’s play two. This is Miami’s first meeting with Cleveland since the latter rebranded.

Marlins Game Notes (coming soon)

Marlins Game 1 Starting Lineup

Game 1 starter: LHP Devin Smeltzer (32 ERA+ this season)

Game 2 starter: LHP Braxton Garrett (130 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: LHP Steven Okert (left abductor strain) returned from rehab and reinstated from the 15-day IL; LHP Trevor Rogers (left biceps strain) placed on the 15-day IL; RHP Jeff Lindgren selected from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated as 27th man for the doubleheader

Additional Marlins Notes: Sandy Alcantara was scratched due to biceps tendinitis. Both Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald and Craig Mish of SportsGrid report that he’s expected to avoid the injured list and make a start during the upcoming Braves series. Still, it’s a frightening setback for a superhuman pitcher who’s had no history of arm injuries...Nick Fortes is 2-for-his-last-25 and in the midst of his worst slump as a big leaguer.

Guardians Game 1 Starting Lineup

Game 1 starter: RHP Shane Bieber (149 ERA+ this season)

Game 2 starter: RHP Zach Plesac (60 ERA+ this season)

Guardians Notes: The Guardians lead the majors with 26 stolen bases, but have the second-fewest home runs (10). None of their players have gone deep more than twice...Watch for Naylor to potentially heat up soon. His .143 batting average on balls in play is tied for the lowest among qualified MLB batters despite barreling the ball at a career-best rate (9.8%). His luck is due to turn around.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Grant Kiefer is at Progressive Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@KieferMedia) for in-game updates.

Grant will handle both game recap articles.