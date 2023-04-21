Marlins vs. Guardians: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 21, 2023

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (10-9, -26 RD) vs. Guardians (10-9 -3 RD) game thread. This is Miami’s first meeting with Cleveland since the latter rebranded. Rain could be an issue throughout the weekend.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (130 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: LHP Steven Okert (left abductor strain) returned from rehab and reinstated from the 15-day IL; LHP Trevor Rogers (left biceps strain) placed on the 15-day IL

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes, Sánchez and Segura in, Avisaíl García, Garrett Hampson and Jacob Stallings out; Berti switches from 3B to SS

Additional Notes: The Rogers IL stint was expected. Okert just completed an encouraging rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville (5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K)...Fortes is 2-for-his-last-25 and in the midst of his worst slump as a big leaguer.

Guardians Starting Lineup

RHP Zach Plesac (60 ERA+ this season)

Notes: Plesac’s average fastball velocity has gradually dipped, from 93.9 mph as a rookie in 2019 to 91.4 mph so far in 2023. He has relied on his slider for all of his strikeouts this year...The Guardians lead the majors with 26 stolen bases, but have the second-fewest home runs (10). None of their players have gone deep more than twice...Watch for Naylor to potentially heat up soon. His .143 batting average on balls in play is tied for the lowest among qualified MLB batters despite barreling the ball at a career-best rate (9.8%). His luck is due to turn around.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (weather permitting). Watch on Bally Sports Sun or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Nick Turok will handle the game recap article.

