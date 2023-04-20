Wednesday’s Games
- Wednesday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 10-9; Double-A Pensacola lost, 4-1; High-A Beloit won, 5-2; Low-A Jupiter won, 8-7. Peyton Burdick (Jacksonville) homered for his organization-leading eighth time. The Hammerheads came back from a six-run deficit thanks in large part to Noah Williamson’s grand slam off the bench.
- Steven Okert (left abductor strain) pitched another scoreless inning on his rehab assignment. Getting through today’s appearance with no issues should be the final hurdle for him.
- Trevor Rogers exited early from his start with left forearm/biceps tightness, which he says “progressively got worse” after initially popping up during his previous bullpen session. While Rogers is “not too concerned” about the long-term ramifications, he acknowledges that some time (probably an injured list stint) will be needed to recover.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Athletics have reached a binding purchase agreement to buy 49 acres of land in Las Vegas with the intent to construct a new ballpark and relocate for the 2027 season. There’s a January 2024 deadline for them to get the deal finalized. The franchise has been in Oakland since 1968. The Royals (six), A’s (seven) and Rockies (eight) are each riding lengthy losing streaks.
- Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers, livestream guests and Super Subscribers, almost everybody correctly had the Marlins beating the Giants. Cali Urrutia received a Series MVP point for his Jorge Soler pick. We’ve had 35 different pickers earn points through the first six regular season series. Subscribe now to participate in Prediction Time prior to every Marlins series.
- Daniel Rodriguez teamed up with Alex Krutchik to record our first Small Pod of the 2023 season. Listen by subscribing to Fish On First wherever you get your podcasts!
- The Marlins are off today. Triple-A Jacksonville (7:05 p.m. ET), Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:35 p.m. ET) are all at home, while Low-A Jupiter (7:00 p.m. ET) is on the road.
- Craig Mish will be our guest on the next episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered! If there are any particular topics you want us to cover with him, send them to co-hosts Kevin Barral and Isaac Azout.
- There’s one more day to enter to win a signed team poster from the Jupiter Hammerheads.
- The 2023 Marlins Mother’s Day caps have arrived.
- Happy birthday to longtime Marlins broadcaster Tommy Hutton and former Miami manager Don Mattingly. Mattingly is in his first season as Blue Jays bench coach.
