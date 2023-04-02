 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 2, 2023

Trevor Rogers and Kodai Senga will start Sunday’s Marlins vs. Mets game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Trevor Rogers #28 of the Miami Marlins throws a live batting practice session during a workout day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 19, 2023 in Jupiter, Florida. Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (1-2, -5 RD) vs. Mets (2-1, +5 RD) game thread.

The first 8,000 fans to arrive at LoanDepot Park today receive a Marlins 30th anniversary car flag.

Mets Starting Lineup

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets looks on prior to a game against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day at loanDepot park on March 30, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
  1. CF Tommy Pham (9 wRC+ this season)
  2. RF Starling Marte (278)
  3. SS Francisco Lindor (63)
  4. 1B Pete Alonso (205)
  5. DH Mark Canha (232)
  6. 2B Jeff McNeil (49)
  7. 3B Eduardo Escobar (-66)
  8. C Tomás Nido (-100)
  9. LF Tim Locastro (N/A)

RHP Kodai Senga (MLB debut)

Notes: Senga pitched 11 seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball before signing with the Mets. During Spring Training appearances, his pitch mix included a four-seam fastball, sweeper, cutter and forkball (the notorious “Ghost Fork”)...Alonso (.352 OPS in 15 PA) and Brandon Nimmo (.862 OPS in 15 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Trevor Rogers among active Mets players, though Nimmo isn’t starting today.

Marlins Game Notes (coming soon)

Marlins Starting Lineup

Jesús Sánchez #7 of the Miami Marlins doubles in the game against the New York Mets at loanDepot park on April 1, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images
  1. 2B Luis Arraez (282 wRC+ this season)
  2. DH Jorge Soler (149)
  3. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (118)
  4. RF Avisaíl García (-51)
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel (91)
  6. LF Jesús Sánchez (230)
  7. 3B Jon Berti (37)
  8. C Jacob Stallings (180)
  9. SS Joey Wendle (-100)

LHP Trevor Rogers (career 102 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, García, Gurriel and Stallings in, Garrett Cooper, Bryan De La Cruz, Nick Fortes and Jean Segura out; Sánchez switches from RF to LF

Additional Notes: Other than Braxton Garrett (46 pitches on Saturday), every other active Marlins reliever should be available to pitch in relief of Rogers.

Rogers’ 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

