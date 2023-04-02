Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 2, 2023

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (1-2, -5 RD) vs. Mets (2-1, +5 RD) game thread.

The first 8,000 fans to arrive at LoanDepot Park today receive a Marlins 30th anniversary car flag.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Kodai Senga (MLB debut)

Notes: Senga pitched 11 seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball before signing with the Mets. During Spring Training appearances, his pitch mix included a four-seam fastball, sweeper, cutter and forkball (the notorious “Ghost Fork”)...Alonso (.352 OPS in 15 PA) and Brandon Nimmo (.862 OPS in 15 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Trevor Rogers among active Mets players, though Nimmo isn’t starting today.

Marlins Game Notes (coming soon)

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (career 102 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, García, Gurriel and Stallings in, Garrett Cooper, Bryan De La Cruz, Nick Fortes and Jean Segura out; Sánchez switches from RF to LF

Additional Notes: Other than Braxton Garrett (46 pitches on Saturday), every other active Marlins reliever should be available to pitch in relief of Rogers.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds