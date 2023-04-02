Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 2, 2023

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (1-2, -5 RD) vs. Mets (2-1, +5 RD) game thread.
The first 8,000 fans to arrive at LoanDepot Park today receive a Marlins 30th anniversary car flag.
Mets Starting Lineup
- CF Tommy Pham (9 wRC+ this season)
- RF Starling Marte (278)
- SS Francisco Lindor (63)
- 1B Pete Alonso (205)
- DH Mark Canha (232)
- 2B Jeff McNeil (49)
- 3B Eduardo Escobar (-66)
- C Tomás Nido (-100)
- LF Tim Locastro (N/A)
RHP Kodai Senga (MLB debut)
Notes: Senga pitched 11 seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball before signing with the Mets. During Spring Training appearances, his pitch mix included a four-seam fastball, sweeper, cutter and forkball (the notorious “Ghost Fork”)...Alonso (.352 OPS in 15 PA) and Brandon Nimmo (.862 OPS in 15 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Trevor Rogers among active Mets players, though Nimmo isn’t starting today.
Marlins Game Notes (coming soon)
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 2B Luis Arraez (282 wRC+ this season)
- DH Jorge Soler (149)
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (118)
- RF Avisaíl García (-51)
- 1B Yuli Gurriel (91)
- LF Jesús Sánchez (230)
- 3B Jon Berti (37)
- C Jacob Stallings (180)
- SS Joey Wendle (-100)
LHP Trevor Rogers (career 102 ERA+)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, García, Gurriel and Stallings in, Garrett Cooper, Bryan De La Cruz, Nick Fortes and Jean Segura out; Sánchez switches from RF to LF
Additional Notes: Other than Braxton Garrett (46 pitches on Saturday), every other active Marlins reliever should be available to pitch in relief of Rogers.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
Louis Addeo-Weiss and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.
DraftKings Odds
