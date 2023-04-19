Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 19, 2023

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (10-8, -23 RD) vs. Giants (5-11, -9 RD) game thread. The Marlins have won six of their last seven entering this getaway day matinee.

Giants Starting Lineup

RHP Alex Cobb (141 ERA+ this season)

Notes: Estrada started the previous two games at left field and second base, respectively...LoanDepot Park is a pitcher-friendly environment, but Cobb historically struggles in road starts (career 4.37 ERA in away games vs. 3.33 ERA at home)...Giants batters have the highest strikeout rate in the majors (27.9 K%), and it’s even higher than usual against left-handers like Trevor Rogers (30.3 K%).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (104 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Hampson in, Jean Segura out; Berti switches from SS to 3B

Additional Notes: Even by his standards, García has been hyper-aggressive early in the count. He’s swinging at the first pitch 53.3% of the time this season, which is higher than any qualified MLB hitter...Dylan Floro and A.J. Puk have each pitched on back-to-back days, so you’re likely to see the Marlins go in a different direction if high-leverage relief situations present themselves.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger and Isaac Azout are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @IsaacAzout) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds