Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 19, 2023

Trevor Rogers and Alex Cobb will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Giants game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of the game at loanDepot park on April 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (10-8, -23 RD) vs. Giants (5-11, -9 RD) game thread. The Marlins have won six of their last seven entering this getaway day matinee.

Giants Starting Lineup

San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) bats for the Giants during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  1. SS Thairo Estrada (153 wRC+ this season)
  2. 1B Wilmer Flores (141)
  3. DH Darin Ruf (83)
  4. 3B J.D. Davis (171)
  5. 2B David Villar (87)
  6. CF Mike Yastrzemski (94)
  7. C Joey Bart (112)
  8. LF Heliot Ramos (41)
  9. RF LaMonte Wade Jr. (144)

RHP Alex Cobb (141 ERA+ this season)

Notes: Estrada started the previous two games at left field and second base, respectively...LoanDepot Park is a pitcher-friendly environment, but Cobb historically struggles in road starts (career 4.37 ERA in away games vs. 3.33 ERA at home)...Giants batters have the highest strikeout rate in the majors (27.9 K%), and it’s even higher than usual against left-handers like Trevor Rogers (30.3 K%).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Courtesy of Miami Marlins
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (102 wRC+ this season)
  2. 1B Garrett Cooper (135)
  3. 2B Luis Arraez (207)
  4. DH Jorge Soler (155)
  5. LF Bryan De La Cruz (96)
  6. RF Avisaíl García (27)
  7. 3B Jon Berti (49)
  8. C Jacob Stallings (48)
  9. SS Garrett Hampson (65)

LHP Trevor Rogers (104 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Hampson in, Jean Segura out; Berti switches from SS to 3B

Additional Notes: Even by his standards, García has been hyper-aggressive early in the count. He’s swinging at the first pitch 53.3% of the time this season, which is higher than any qualified MLB hitter...Dylan Floro and A.J. Puk have each pitched on back-to-back days, so you’re likely to see the Marlins go in a different direction if high-leverage relief situations present themselves.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger and Isaac Azout are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @IsaacAzout) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

