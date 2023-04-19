Tuesday’s Games
- Tuesday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 3-2; Double-A Pensacola lost, 10-4; High-A Beloit won, 6-2; Low-A Jupiter won, 5-1. Jacob Amaya (Jacksonville) hit his first two home runs as a member of the Marlins organization. Victor Mesa Jr. (Pensacola) hit for the cycle and now has nine extra-base hits through his first nine Double-A games.
- The Marlins are exactly one-ninth of the way through their regular season schedule. That puts the team on pace for 90 wins and Jazz Chisholm Jr. on pace for a Hanley Ramírez-esque 27 home runs and 45 stolen bases.
- The debut of the “Jazz Band” supporter section was...underwhelming. The promotion will return on Tuesday, May 2.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Hunter Greene and the Reds agreed to a six-year, $53 million contract extension. With escalators, award bonuses and a seventh-year club option, it can max out at $96.2 million. Months after inking a long-term extension of his own, Tampa Bay’s Jeffrey Springs is headed for Tommy John surgery. That will sideline him for the rest of 2023 and part of the 2024 season, too.
- The Marlins have a 48.4% chance to win their series finale against the Giants, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (12:00 p.m. ET), Double-A Pensacola (12:00 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:35 p.m. ET) are all at home, while Low-A Jupiter (7:00 p.m. ET) is on the road.
- A.J. Puk has had an awesome start to his Marlins tenure, thanks in part to his new sweeper. The breaking ball represents 52.5% of his overall pitch mix.
- Dontrelle Willis approves of Puk wearing his old uniform No. 35. “I like this Marlins team,” he tweeted. “They play hard proud of these guys.”
- Glenn Geffner’s View from the Bleachers is conducting a Marlins fan survey this week. Only takes a couple minutes to complete and includes topics like ballpark attendance, favorite players/uniforms, Marlins news sources, Bruce Sherman’s leadership and the franchise’s long-term direction.
- On this day 10 years ago, Justin Ruggiano took Aroldis Chapman deep for a game-winning home run.
- Happy 25th birthday to Marlins prospect Sean Reynolds. The former first baseman turned right-handed reliever has a 4.13 earned run average with 110 strikeouts in 89 1⁄3 minor league innings. Reynolds earned a spot on the Marlins 40-man roster last offseason and currently pitches for Double-A Pensacola.
