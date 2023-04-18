Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 18, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (9-8, -25 RD) vs. Giants (5-10, -7 RD) game thread. It’s the debut of the “Jazz Band” Jazz Chisholm Jr. supporter section.

Giants Starting Lineup

LHP Alex Wood (383 ERA+ this season)

Notes: Wood is making his 16th career start against the Marlins. He reached the majors in 2013, and during that period, Gio González (17 GS) is the only left-hander to start against them more frequently...Wisely was recalled from Triple-A prior earlier today...Giants batters have the highest strikeout rate in the majors (27.5 K%), striking out at least seven times in every game this season.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (96 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, García, Soler and Stallings in, Nick Fortes, Yuli Gurriel, Garrett Hampson and Jesús Sánchez out; Cooper switches from DH to 1B

Additional Notes: This is the lowest starting spot in the batting order that Jazz has had since May 4, 2022. He’s been terrible against lefties like Alex Wood this season (2-for-16, .302 OPS)...In his previous start against the Phillies, Cabrera threw only one slider, instead relying heavily on his curveball when facing right-handed batters...Dylan Floro has been quietly terrific out of the Marlins bullpen, retiring 23 of 26 batters faced this season...Garrett Hampson (.433 OPS in 15 PA) and Jacob Stallings (.545 OPS in 11 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Wood among available Marlins players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger and Isaac Azout are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @IsaacAzout) for in-game updates.

Isaac will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds