Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 17, 2023

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (8-8, -26 RD) vs. Giants (5-9, -6 RD) game thread.
It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.
Giants Starting Lineup
- LF Thairo Estrada (174)
- 1B Wilmer Flores (117)
- DH Darin Ruf (69)
- 3B J.D. Davis (174)
- 2B David Villar (100)
- CF Mike Yastrzemski (90)
- C Joey Bart (107)
- RF Heliot Ramos (5)
- SS Brandon Crawford (74)
RHP Logan Webb (90 ERA+ this season)
Notes: Sunday’s game between the Giants and Tigers was postponed, but only after a delay of nearly five hours and additional flight complications, so San Francisco players are at a rest disadvantage...Webb is making his first start since signing a five-year, $90 million contract extension...Giants batters have the highest strikeout rate in the majors (27.8 K%) and it’s particularly bad against lefties like Jesús Luzardo (30.9 K%).
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (80 wRC+ this season)
- DH Garrett Cooper (148)
- 2B Luis Arraez (221)
- LF Bryan De La Cruz (105)
- 1B Yuli Gurriel (105)
- 3B Jean Segura (16)
- RF Jesús Sánchez (32) (36)
- C Nick Fortes (31)
- SS Garrett Hampson (91)
LHP Jesús Luzardo (231 ERA+ this season)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes, Gurriel, Hampson and Sánchez in, Jon Berti, Avisaíl García, Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH
Additional Notes: The Marlins have won four straight Luzardo starts dating back to 2022. They had lost nine in a row prior to that...García would ordinarily be in there against a lefty, but he’s recovering from a right wrist contusion...Thanks to George Soriano’s long outing on Sunday, all the other members of the Marlins bullpen should be available today in relief of Luzardo.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can watch on MLB Network.
Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates.
Noah will handle the game recap article.
DraftKings Odds
