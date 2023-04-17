Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 17, 2023

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (8-8, -26 RD) vs. Giants (5-9, -6 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Giants Starting Lineup

RHP Logan Webb (90 ERA+ this season)

Notes: Sunday’s game between the Giants and Tigers was postponed, but only after a delay of nearly five hours and additional flight complications, so San Francisco players are at a rest disadvantage...Webb is making his first start since signing a five-year, $90 million contract extension...Giants batters have the highest strikeout rate in the majors (27.8 K%) and it’s particularly bad against lefties like Jesús Luzardo (30.9 K%).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (231 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes, Gurriel, Hampson and Sánchez in, Jon Berti, Avisaíl García, Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Additional Notes: The Marlins have won four straight Luzardo starts dating back to 2022. They had lost nine in a row prior to that...García would ordinarily be in there against a lefty, but he’s recovering from a right wrist contusion...Thanks to George Soriano’s long outing on Sunday, all the other members of the Marlins bullpen should be available today in relief of Luzardo.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can watch on MLB Network.

Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.

