Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 17, 2023

Jesús Luzardo and Alex Wood will start Monday’s Marlins vs. Giants game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Photo by Danis Sosa/Fish Stripes

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (8-8, -26 RD) vs. Giants (5-9, -6 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Giants Starting Lineup

San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) looks on during an MLB game against the Chicago White Sox on April 06, 2023 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  1. LF Thairo Estrada (174)
  2. 1B Wilmer Flores (117)
  3. DH Darin Ruf (69)
  4. 3B J.D. Davis (174)
  5. 2B David Villar (100)
  6. CF Mike Yastrzemski (90)
  7. C Joey Bart (107)
  8. RF Heliot Ramos (5)
  9. SS Brandon Crawford (74)

RHP Logan Webb (90 ERA+ this season)

Notes: Sunday’s game between the Giants and Tigers was postponed, but only after a delay of nearly five hours and additional flight complications, so San Francisco players are at a rest disadvantage...Webb is making his first start since signing a five-year, $90 million contract extension...Giants batters have the highest strikeout rate in the majors (27.8 K%) and it’s particularly bad against lefties like Jesús Luzardo (30.9 K%).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Miami Marlins short stop Jon Berti (5) throws to first against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr (80 wRC+ this season)
  2. DH Garrett Cooper (148)
  3. 2B Luis Arraez (221)
  4. LF Bryan De La Cruz (105)
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel (105)
  6. 3B Jean Segura (16)
  7. RF Jesús Sánchez (32) (36)
  8. C Nick Fortes (31)
  9. SS Garrett Hampson (91)

LHP Jesús Luzardo (231 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes, Gurriel, Hampson and Sánchez in, Jon Berti, Avisaíl García, Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings out; Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Additional Notes: The Marlins have won four straight Luzardo starts dating back to 2022. They had lost nine in a row prior to that...García would ordinarily be in there against a lefty, but he’s recovering from a right wrist contusion...Thanks to George Soriano’s long outing on Sunday, all the other members of the Marlins bullpen should be available today in relief of Luzardo.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can watch on MLB Network.

Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

