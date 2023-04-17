Sunday’s Games
- Sunday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 9-8; Double-A Pensacola won, 4-2; High-A Beloit lost, 10-2; Low-A Jupiter won, 5-3. Peyton Burdick (Jacksonville) homered for the seventh time—he’s nearly halfway to his 2022 MiLB total. Paul McIntosh (Pensacola) has barely played the outfield in pro ball, but he’s getting more comfortable in left. Jacob Berry (Beloit) wore the “Golden Sombrero,” which dropped his slash line to .132/.175/.263.
- Avisaíl García suffered a right wrist contusion when attempting to check his swing. For now, the Marlins are describing it as a day-to-day injury.
- Sixto Sánchez’s fastball velocity peaked at 97 miles per hour during his extended spring training appearance on Saturday, Daniel De Vivo reported. Encouraging step for him.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Giancarlo Stanton suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him for at least a month. This is Stanton’s fifth straight season with an injured list stint. Gerrit Cole joined Sandy Alcantara as the only two MLB pitchers to throw a shutout this season. Pablo López now leads the sport with 33 strikeouts. The Mets called up former first-round draft pick Brett Baty. He could usurp Eduardo Escobar as the club’s main third baseman in the near future.
- Kevin Barral takes you on a tour of the new Marlins Museum.
- The Marlins sent out a marketing email regarding the April 28-30 series against Cubs, calling it “Bartman Appreciation Weekend.” After being fiercely criticized, they walked it back less than 24 hours later and sent another email with the revised caption, “Party Like It’s 2003.”
- Looking back at Marlins vs. Diamondbacks series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers, livestream guests and Super Subscribers, many of us anticipated the Fish taking two out of three. Zac Gallen captured Series MVP honors.
- Entering this new week, the Marlins have 24.1% odds of making the postseason, per FanGraphs. They have a 50.9% chance to win their series opener against the Giants.
- Noah Berger created a playlist of every walk-up/entrance song being used by Marlins players this season.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald wrote about how Jon Berti is suddenly the Marlins’ everyday shortstop. Berti has played every inning of every game at the position since Joey Wendle suffered an intercostal strain. “He really has saved us,” Skip Schumaker said.
- Dax Fulton discussed his burgeoning interest in real estate during a Q&A with Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.
- Glenn Geffner wants to see LoanDepot Park host a men’s basketball game between the University of Miami and Florida Atlantic University next season. “With both Miami and Florida Atlantic riding unprecedented surges in popularity, properly priced tickets could make it a huge event.”
- Congrats to Marlins director of minor league operations Hector Crespo on being presented with the team’s Jackie Robinson Employee of the Year award.
