Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 16, 2023

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (8-7, -21 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (8-7, -7 RD) game thread. Sandy’s Beach is open as the Marlins seek to put an exclamation point on a great week by completing the series sweep. Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen were famously traded together in the Marcell Ozuna deal—this will be their first time starting against one another.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

RHP Zac Gallen (98 ERA+ this season)

Notes: Gallen previously pitched against the Fish on May 2, 2022 (6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 0 HR)...Walker has only three hits in his last 38 at-bats...Evan Longoria (.550 OPS in 10 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Sandy Alcantara among available Diamondbacks players.

Marlins Game Notes (coming soon)

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (77 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Arraez, Soler and Stallings in, Nick Fortes, Garrett Hampson and Jesús Sánchez out; García switches from DH to RF

Additional Notes: Alcantara is trying to rebound from an awful outing in Philadelphia (4.0 IP, 10 H, 9 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR)...Since Joey Wendle went out due to injury on April 3, Berti has played every inning of every game at shortstop. He has played more defensive innings there already than he did over the previous three seasons combined...With the exception of Huascar Brazoban, who has pitched on back-to-back days, every member of the Marlins bullpen should be available today in relief of Alcantara.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Louis will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds