Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 15, 2023

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (7-7, -22 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (8-6, -6 RD) game thread. Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day on the 76th anniversary of his MLB debut, so all uniformed personnel will be wearing his iconic No. 42.

Here are the shirts that the players are repping for Jackie Robinson day. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/XQxpWV6lE6 — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) April 15, 2023

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

RHP Ryne Nelson (94 ERA+ this season)

Notes: The Diamondbacks have a much younger collection of hitters than any of the Marlins’ previous opponents did. Their batters’ average age—as calculated by Baseball-Reference—is 27.4 years old. Unsurprisingly, they run frequently and efficiently. The team is 18-for-19 on stolen base attempts...Walker has only two hits in his last 35 at-bats.

Marlins Game Notes (coming soon)

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (98 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Chisholm, Fortes and Sánchez in, Yuli Gurriel, Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings out; Cooper switches from DH to 1B, De La Cruz switches from CF to LF, García switches from LF to DH

Additional Notes: Luis Arraez is still sidelined with a left index finger laceration and Soler has lower back tightness...Segura still doesn’t have any extra-base hits, largely because he’s pounding almost everything into the ground. His average launch angle is -4.1 degrees (fourth-lowest among Statcast qualifiers)...A win today would lift the Marlins above .500 for the first time since May 3, 2022.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Alex Krutchik and Kevin Barral are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@AlexKrutchikCJN and @kevin_barral) for in-game updates. Danis Sosa is there as a credentialed photographer.

Kevin will handle the game recap article.

