- Thursday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 7-2; Double-A Pensacola lost, 6-4, and won, 6-2; High-A Beloit won, 9-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 9-1. First home run of the season for Yiddi Cappe (Beloit) and Cody Morissette (Jupiter). Much more from Kevin Barral here.
- The Marlins traded infielder Alex De Goti to the Twins for cash considerations. De Goti’s departure—combined with Victor Victor Mesa’s placement on the Pensacola injured list—helps to ease the logjam of position players that the organization has in the upper minors. From Minnesota’s perspective, it seems this acquisition comes in response to Kyle Farmer’s frightening hit by pitch.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Rays matched a modern MLB era record by registering their 13th consecutive win to begin the regular season. Former Marlin Richard Bleier was right in the middle of it, allowing two inherited runners to score and four additional runs on top of that (all earned). He has a 12.46 ERA with the Red Sox. On the road at Yankee Stadium where the team has historically struggled, the Twins leapt out to a 9-0 lead in the top of the first inning. They won by the final score of 11-2.
- The Marlins Museum, location by section 29 on the promenade level of LoanDepot Park, debuts today. Jeff Conine and Charlie Hough will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony (an exclusive event for Marlins Members). Also check out the new “MIA” sculpture created by Florida International University alum Ivan Roque between sections 25 and 26.
We've got a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE for you on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Special guests: Ethan Bauer and Sean Millerick.
- The Marlins have a 61.0% chance to win their series opener against the Diamondbacks, per FanGraphs. Low-A Jupiter is at home (doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET), while Triple-A Jacksonville (7:04 p.m. ET), High-A Beloit (7:05 p.m. ET) and Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- I wrote about the possibility of returning to 7:10 p.m. as the standard start time for Marlins weeknight home games. So far, the majority of poll respondents are in favor of it.
- Isaac Azout focused on the positives from the first two weeks of the Marlins season.
- Luis Arraez told Christina De Nicola of MLB.com that he’s indebted to his former teammate Nelson Cruz for helping him establish the “routine” he needed to perform at his best.
- De Nicola explained why Devin Smeltzer’s visit to Citizens Bank Park was a full-circle moment. Smeltzer, a childhood cancer survivor, met with a kid battling leukemia. He also had nearly 50 family members and friends in attendance for his Marlins debut.
- Eury Pérez ranked fourth overall on the Just Baseball MLB Top 100 prospects list. No other Marlins made the cut.
- On this day 30 years ago, the Marlins picked up the franchise’s first road win in Candlestick Park against the San Francisco Giants.
