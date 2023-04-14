Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 14, 2023

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (6-7, -26 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (8-5, -2 RD) game thread. The Marlins are wearing their gorgeous throwback uniforms for the second time in 2023 and LoanDepot Park is hosting its annual Italian Heritage celebration.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

LHP Madison Bumgarner (65 ERA+ this season)

Notes: The Diamondbacks have a much younger collection of hitters than any of the Marlins’ previous opponents did. Their batters’ average age—as calculated by Baseball-Reference—is 27.4 years old. Unsurprisingly, they run frequently and efficiently. The team is 17-for-18 on stolen base attempts...Bumgarner is the rare case of a big-name free agent starting pitcher whose contract has gone horribly wrong despite being relatively healthy. He’s been barely above replacement level in 67 starts for the Diamondbacks dating back to 2020. Bumgarner is relying more heavily on his cutter than he previously has, representing 40.4% of his total pitches thrown.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (78 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper, García and Hampson in, Luis Arraez, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Sánchez out; Soler switches from DH to RF, De La Cruz switches from LF to CF

Additional Notes: Avisaíl García (left hamstring soreness) will play for the first time since Sunday as the Marlins deploy their first all-right-handed lineup of the season. An additional rest day for Arraez should allow his left index finger injury to fully mend...The Marlins, who are a perfect 3-0 in one-run games this season, enter tonight with a fully rested bullpen...Segura still doesn’t have any extra-base hits, largely because he’s pounding almost everything into the ground. His average launch angle is -3.9 degrees (fourth-lowest among Statcast qualifiers)...Segura (.345 OPS in 27 PA) and Hampson (.630 OPS in 27 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Bumgarner among available Marlins players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or try the inaugural “Inside the Game Live” stream, or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Alex Krutchik is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@AlexKrutchikCJN) for in-game updates.

Alex will handle the game recap article.

