- Wednesday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 3-1; High-A Beloit lost, 8-0; Double-A Pensacola and Low-A Jupiter were postponed due to rain. Peyton Burdick (Jacksonville) homered twice, upping his season total to six (most for any player in the Marlins organization). The last blast registered an exit velocity of 116.2 mph exit velocity. Steven Okert struck out four of the six batters he faced in what may have been his final rehab appearance. Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm has the footage of Kahlil Watson’s re-aggravated ankle injury and a possible Osiris Johnson lower-leg injury.
- The Marlins signed right-handed reliever Archie Bradley to a minor league deal. Best known for his time with the Angels, Bradley has a lifetime 3.92 ERA and 3.71 FIP in 329 MLB appearances (481.2 IP).
- BreakingT made a t-shirt celebrating Luis Arraez’s cycle! It’s available in women’s and youth sizes and also as a hoodie.
- Jeff Passan of ESPN detailed the push that Big League Utah is making to bring an MLB expansion team to Salt Lake City.
- The Cubs and Ian Happ agreed to a three-year, $61 million contract extension. Drafted and developed by the Cubs, Happ would have been eligible to test free agency next offseason if not for this deal.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Rays improved to 12-0. They’re one away from tying the all-time record for most consecutive wins to begin a season. Bryce Harper is learning to play first base during his Tommy John surgery rehab. The Phillies are currently platooning Alec Bohm and Kody Clemens at the position in the absence of Rhys Hoskins. Max Muncy propelled the Dodgers to a win over the Giants and now has 25 home runs against San Francisco in 75 career games.
- Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers and Super Subscribers, approximately half the group received points of some kind, though nobody had perfect predictions. Daniel Rodriguez received a Series MVP point for his Bryson Stott pick (yes, Stott was even better than Arraez in terms of win probability added). Subscribe now to participate in Prediction Time prior to every Marlins series.
- Arraez reminds Glenn Geffner of Tony Gwynn, both statistically and aesthetically. “Relative to the era in which he plays, Arraez’s skillset is as unique as it is remarkable.”
- A new Jazz Chisholm Jr. supporter section, “Jazz Band,” is debuting at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday in right-center field (sections 34-36). For one Tuesday home game each month this season, fans can buy a special ticket package that includes an exclusive t-shirt and enters them to potentially win a meet-and-greet with Jazz at the end of the season.
- Speaking of LoanDepot Park, Bookies.com determined that section 134, row 1, seat 1 is the venue’s worst seat. This distinction accounts for the seat’s distance and angle from home plate, proximity to concessions/restrooms and overall comfort, among other factors.
- Avisaíl García bought his dream home, a $9 million mansion in Coral Gables (11,476 square feet) that features seven bedrooms and eight baths.
- Join us in wishing Edward Cabrera a happy 25th birthday. Signed by the Marlins via international free agency in 2015, Cabrera is beginning his first full season in Miami’s starting rotation (3.86 ERA and 5.15 FIP in 24 career starts).
