- The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches doesn’t provide pitch velocity data, but Ian Smith of Prospects Live clocked Edward Cabrera’s best fastball at 98 mph on Thursday.
- Our comprehensive 2023 Marlins Season Preview includes a new player breakdown of George Soriano (by Kevin Barral).
Here's the full replay of the latest Fish Stripes LIVE. Conversation topics included the team's porous defense and starting lineup construction.
- Here is a side-by-side-by-side-by-side-by-side-by-side comparison of all six starting lineups used by the Marlins in Spring Training games. Notice how it’s been a different designated hitter every day.
- Johnny Cueto will be the Marlins starting pitcher today against the Cardinals (1:05 p.m. first pitch). Matt Barnes, Daniel Castano and Enmanuel De Jesús are among the pitchers expected to be available in relief. The streak of no-TV games continues, but you can listen to the Marlins radio call on Fox Sports 940. Fish Stripes credentialed coverage provided by Alex Krutchik (@AlexKrutchikCJN).
- Other than Eury Pérez, we want to hear which Marlins prospect you would rank as the second-best in the organization.
- The Marlins are hiring for a bunch of positions (17 total listings). That includes broadcasting coordinator—Kyle Sielaff’s old job—and the Marlins Mermaids.
- More than 15,000 poll respondents agreed that the Dan Le Batard Show’s “mean” treatment of former Marlins president David Samson is warranted.
On Sunday, we'll be hosting Marlins Jeopardy for first-time contestants only.
