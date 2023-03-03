 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offishial news, 3/3/23: Marlins are hiring; starting lineup observations

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a request for your original Marlins trivia questions.

By Ely Sussman
West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler (12) runs to the dugout after the first inning against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday’s Marlins Game Coverage

  • The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches doesn’t provide pitch velocity data, but Ian Smith of Prospects Live clocked Edward Cabrera’s best fastball at 98 mph on Thursday.
  • Our comprehensive 2023 Marlins Season Preview includes a new player breakdown of George Soriano (by Kevin Barral).
  Here's the full replay of the latest Fish Stripes LIVE. Conversation topics included the team's porous defense and starting lineup construction.

  • Here is a side-by-side-by-side-by-side-by-side-by-side comparison of all six starting lineups used by the Marlins in Spring Training games. Notice how it’s been a different designated hitter every day.

  • Johnny Cueto will be the Marlins starting pitcher today against the Cardinals (1:05 p.m. first pitch). Matt Barnes, Daniel Castano and Enmanuel De Jesús are among the pitchers expected to be available in relief. The streak of no-TV games continues, but you can listen to the Marlins radio call on Fox Sports 940. Fish Stripes credentialed coverage provided by Alex Krutchik (@AlexKrutchikCJN).
  • Other than Eury Pérez, we want to hear which Marlins prospect you would rank as the second-best in the organization.
  • The Marlins are hiring for a bunch of positions (17 total listings). That includes broadcasting coordinator—Kyle Sielaff’s old job—and the Marlins Mermaids.
  • More than 15,000 poll respondents agreed that the Dan Le Batard Show’s “mean” treatment of former Marlins president David Samson is warranted.
  • On Sunday, we’ll be hosting Marlins Jeopardy for first-time contestants only. Submit trivia questions here for a chance to have them featured on the show!

