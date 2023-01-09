Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter; Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) threw only one pitch, but that was enough to qualify him for the win; Enmanuel De Jesús (Estrellas Orientales) pitched a scoreless inning of relief; Norel González (Cangrejeros de Santurce) went 0-for-3; Cody Mincey (Melbourne Aces) pitched a complete game loss (6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 2 HR) and J.D. Osborne went 1-for-5 with a walk during a doubleheader.
- My Marlins winter ball tracker has been updated again. All leagues besides the Australian Baseball League have progressed deep into the postseason.
- Marlins spring training tickets went on sale to the general public on Saturday. Prices vary slightly from game to game, beginning at $23 for bleacher seats and $40 for reserved box seats.
- MLB.com picked Pablo López as the starting pitcher on their “All-Trade Rumor Team.” The reliever featured in the article, Gregory Soto, was quickly shipped to the Phillies in a five-player trade.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss wonders whether López or Trevor Rogers have more value on the trade market.
- Bob Nightengale of USA Today provides the latest confirmation about the Marlins’ willingness to deal major league starting pitchers under the right circumstances. In addition to López and Rogers, Nightengale reports that Edward Cabrera and Jesús Luzardo are “available” this offseason.
- Assuming one of those trade possibilities comes to fruition, Grant Kiefer makes the case that the Marlins should backfill a rotation spot by signing Johnny Cueto...and pick up Aroldis Chapman, too.
- Two Marlins minor league affiliates are holding their annual fan fests later this month. Griffin Conine will be in Pensacola on January 19, while Zach Zubia and Jacob Berry will be in Beloit on January 21. Both events are free for those who RSVP ahead of time.
- After being “encouraged by the Rays to lift the ball more,” Xavier Edwards tells Walter Villa of Baseball America that “I want to get back to my game” of prioritizing hits over power entering his first season in the Marlins organization.
- Twitter user @ClassicFishIsh has 25 Marlins-related bobbleheads in their collection. Contact them if you’re interested in buying hard-to-find collectibles of José Fernández, Juan Pierre, Cody Ross, Jeff Conine and more.
My entire fish bobblehead collection. Make me an offer. Wife said they gotta go. I'll throw in some other non bobblehead fish statues with em. pic.twitter.com/tuFzmmcWkQ— ClassicFishIsh (@ClassicFishIsh) January 8, 2023
- Congrats to Megan and Jeff Lindgren, who got married last weekend, and congrats to Dax Fulton and Samantha See on their engagement.
- Best wishes to Liam Hendriks of the White Sox as he begins treatment for Non-Hodgkins’ Lymphoma.
