- Thursday’s winter ball updates: Águilas Cibaeñas announced earlier this week that Jerar Encarnación had ended his participation with the team, but with the Marlins’ permission, Encarnación is returning to action tonight; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-1 as a defensive replacement.
- Lewin Díaz continues to traverse the waiver wire, this time being claimed by the Orioles (again). Another old friend, Zach Thompson, was designated for assignment by the Pirates despite spending most of the 2022 season in their starting rotation.
- Rafael Devers and the Red Sox are finalizing a 10-year, $313.5 million extension. It will be the 10th-largest guaranteed deal in MLB history. As the Marlins reportedly continue to talk trade possibilities with the Sox, I wonder if this development will make Boston less anxious to contend immediately. The 2023 season was going to be Devers’ final one under club control, but that’s no longer the case.
- The second round of Marlins Twitter Madness is underway. I threaded together all of the polls that involve active Fish Stripes staffers—please vote for them if you have a Twitter account!
- Glenn Geffner, the former radio voice of the Marlins, has launched his own play-by-play boot camp, where he’ll provide one-on-one coaching for aspiring broadcasters. Programming note: Geffner will be our special guest on Wednesday’s episode of Fish Stripes LIVE.
- I have posted my latest Marlins Opening Day roster projection. Only subtle changes from the first edition.
- Updated to include Jean Segura, here is an overview of how the biggest Marlins free agent deals of the Bruce Sherman era are turning out.
- Matt Adelman of Just Baseball explains why Sandy Alcantara’s contract is the best bargain in baseball. The reigning unanimous NL Cy Young award winner has only the fourth-highest salary on his own team for 2023 and he’s under club control through 2027.
- MLB Daily Dingers has updated its Marlins-specific articles, providing stats, highlights and full context about the Marlins single-season home run leaders and the Marlins all-time home run leaders.
