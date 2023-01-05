 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Offishial news, 1/5/23: Segura officially in, Leblanc out; “vying” for Johnny Cueto

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes data suggesting that Jesús Sánchez is due for more hits in 2023.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Miami Marlins third baseman Charles Leblanc (83) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets in the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins Podcast Episodes

  • Wednesday’s winter ball updates: Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) pitched a perfect ninth inning to record a save; Jan Mercado (RA12) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts; Norel González (Cangrejeros de Santurce) went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.
  • To make room on the 40-man roster for Jean Segura, the Marlins designated Charles Leblanc for assignment. Leblanc was great during his lone season in the organization (split time between Triple-A and MLB), but this decision speaks to the front office’s faith in fellow controllable infielders Jordan Groshans and Xavier Edwards. Still, it would be deflating if they lost a productive hitter without getting any compensation in return. The Marlins have a week to arrange a trade.
  • Segura will wear uniform No. 9 for the Marlins, the number he had previously during his years with the Brewers.
  • The Marlins and Padres are top suitors for Johnny Cueto, according to Ken Rosenthal, with the Reds expressing interest as well. Such a report indicates that one of Miami’s current major league-ready starting rotation options is probably getting traded.
  • We had real-time reaction to the Leblanc DFA and comments about Segura, Cueto and more on Wednesday’s episode of Fish Stripes LIVE. The panel made 2023 bold predictions during the final segment.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...