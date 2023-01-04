Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s winter ball updates: Jan Mercado (RA12) went 0-for-2 with 1 RBI; Norel González (Cangrejeros de Santurce) went 0-for-4; Enmanuel De Jesús (Estrellas Orientales) pitched a clean first inning of relief, but got into trouble in the second (1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).
- Free agent first basemen are coming off the market. Dominic Smith signed with the Nationals and Eric Hosmer is nearing a deal with the Cubs. Still several intriguing options available at the position.
- A subscriber to The Athletic pitched a trade package of Max Meyer, Kahlil Watson, Dax Fulton and Victor Mesa Jr. to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pirates. Jim Bowden thinks that the Marlins wouldn’t be willing to give up so much talent from their farm system. He is more of a “prospect hugger” than the majority of the Marlins Twitter population, it seems.
- Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Pirates’ $70-plus million contract extension offer to Reynolds was “roughly $50 million below what Reynolds wants.” This aligns with earlier insight from Craig Mish of SportsGrid that Reynolds valued himself at more than $20 million annually over a six-year deal. Mackey expects Reynolds to be traded before the end of 2023.
- I explain why the Marlins need Jean Segura to be a solid defensive third baseman...and I’m not totally sure whether he’s up for the challenge.
- Lots of Marlins rumors for us to analyze and ideas to exchange on tonight’s edition of Fish Stripes LIVE, streaming on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET.
- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are holding their annual “Fish Fest” on January 19. We will get clarity on the affiliate’s 2023 manager—they were led by Kevin “Smoke” Randel last season—and a few players from the Marlins organization will attend as well. Reserve free tickets for it if you happen to be in the area.
- Fish Stripes video producer John Turlington has embarked on a new series, “Down the Dorsal.” Check out this week’s episode starring Jazz Chisholm Jr. (and Phil Cuzzi).
