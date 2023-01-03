Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
- Jean Segura was being pursued by the Tigers before agreeing to terms with the Marlins, according to Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Eduardo Escobar, who will be squeezed into a bench role with the Mets if/when they finalize their deal with Carlos Correa, was on the Marlins’ radar before they got Segura. Their Herald report also identifies the Red Sox as “potential partner” for a trade. Boston is determined to add more pitching, while Miami covets young hitters like Triston Casas and Ceddanne Rafaela. It’s highly doubtful that Casas gets dealt this winter, however.
- Congrats to Fish Stripes staffers Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout), Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral), Nicole Cahill (@NicoleCahill_), Grant Kiefer (@KieferMedia) and yours truly (@RealEly) on advancing to the second round of 2023 Marlins Twitter Madness. Support them in their next matchups by voting in their respective Fish On The Farm polls.
- Speaking of Fish On The Farm, here is Alex Carver’s recap of the 2022 Pensacola Blue Wahoos season. Look out for his interview with Pensacola broadcaster Erik Bremer on an upcoming episode of the Swimming Upstream podcast.
- The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB.com’s 2023 power rankings.
- David Schoenfield’s key number for the Marlins entering 2023 is the MLB-worst .626 OPS that their outfielders posted last season. “The Marlins have spent five years churning through bad and mediocre outfielders,” he writes for ESPN. “For now, the 2023 group is the same as the 2022 group. It could be more spinning in the muck.”
- Another day, another wedding. Congrats to Federico Polanco and Kelcie Wood!
- The generosity of our Twitter Super Subscribers is crucial to keeping Fish Stripes afloat during the offseason. Consider subscribing for yourself to unlock exclusive perks.
Loading comments...