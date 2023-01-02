Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s winter ball updates: J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) went 0-for-4 while playing third base, a position he has rarely tried during his minor league career.
- Reminder that Jean Segura’s two-year contract with the Marlins is not yet official. There will need to be a corresponding 40-man roster move in order for the club to announce him. Expect closure on that this week.
- It had been speculated that the Marlins could be a fit for free agent Eric Hosmer considering the organization’s lack of first base depth and Hosmer’s South Florida roots. However, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that he is in active talks with the Cubs.
- Orioles Review pitches a handful of trade proposals centered around sending Edward Cabrera to Baltimore.
- Steve Cishek, one of the best relievers in Marlins history, has decided to retire. In total, Cishek made 737 regular season appearances for eight MLB teams. He finished up his career with the Nationals in 2022.
- Congrats to Tessa and Trevor Rogers on their New Year’s Eve wedding! The groomsmen included fellow Marlins pitchers Braxton Garrett and Will Stewart.
