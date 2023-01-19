Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s winter ball updates: Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI.
- The Royals and Padres have joined the Marlins as teams with interest in Aroldis Chapman, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Chapman threw a bullpen session in front of the Marlins on Wednesday, per Alfre Álvarez of Con Las Bases Llenas, where they measured his pitch characteristics, including velocity, spin and horizontal/vertical break. (Fish Stripes apologizes for sharing incorrect information about Chapman’s negotiations on Wednesday.)
- The Marlins have some alternatives to consider on the relief market if they don’t sign Chapman, but a David Phelps reunion is no longer on the table. Phelps announced his retirement. The journeyman right-hander pitched more games for the Fish (131) than any other MLB team. They traded him to Seattle in 2017 for a four-player package of prospects that included a young Pablo López.
- Teams hoping to trade for Bryan Reynolds are “keeping tabs” on Jurickson Profar, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. I had mentioned Profar as an interesting free agent for the Marlins a few weeks ago. The veteran utility man contributed at first base and center field as recently as 2021—both are thin positions for the Marlins—but left field is his primary defensive home.
- The Mets finally allocated some of their unused Carlos Correa money to add offense, signing Tommy Pham to a one-year, $6 million deal.
- The Marlins’ official signing of Johnny Cueto would appear to be imminent. He arrived in Miami on Tuesday night, according to his Instagram account. Another player must be removed from the club’s 40-man roster in a corresponding move.
- The Fish Stripes LIVE panel went in depth on several free agent and trade scenarios, including the potential signing of Yuli Gurriel.
- The Marlins have two prospects on Baseball America’s updated Top 100 list: Eury Pérez (No. 7) and Max Meyer (No. 90). The farm system’s dearth of possible homegrown stars outside of Eury is obviously a concern.
- Baseball Prospectus updated their Marlins top prospects list, led by the same pair of right-handed pitchers. BP’s most unconventional choice was putting 17-year-old Mexican infielder Marco Vargas in the No. 7 spot. Their list goes 18 prospects deep and you need a paid subscription to see it...or you could follow our @FishProspects account for free.
- Meyer discussed his Tommy John surgery rehab on the Marlins Hot Stove Show. He plans to begin throwing in early February, just under six months removed from the procedure. That would be considered a normal progression. Fellow Marlin Paul Campbell, for example, underwent Tommy John in July and just threw for the first time a few days ago.
- Beginning today at 10 a.m. ET, everybody will have access to World Baseball Classic single-game tickets for games at LoanDepot Park.
- The Marlins are 23rd in ESPN’s MLB preseason power rankings, the same spot that they finished in the final 2022 regular season rankings.
