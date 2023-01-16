Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s winter ball updates: Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 1-for-4 with 1 RBI; J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) went 0-for-4.
- My Marlins winter ball tracker has been updated accordingly.
- MLB’s new international amateur signing period opened on Sunday and the Marlins added dozens of players to their organization. The largest bonuses went to Bahamian two-way player Janero Miller ($950k), Dominican infielder Fabian López ($650k) and Venezuelan outfielder Andrés Valor ($520k). The class also included prospects from Japan (RHP Hiroshi Takahashi) and Curacao (INF Jayden Felicia). Following these signings, Miami has less than a million dollars of its bonus pool remaining for the rest of the year, but there is the flexibility to trade with other teams for more pool space.
- The newest non-roster invitee to 2023 spring training is Enrique Burgos, a 32-year-old right-hander who’s been bouncing around foreign and independent leagues over the last half-decade. Burgos posted a flawless 0.00 earned run average for Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Republic, a club coincidentally managed by new Marlins bench coach Luis Urueta.
- Those interested in attending Tuesday’s Marlins event staff job fair are advised to fill out this brief registration form.
- On the Baseball America podcast, Josh Norris gives his take on an underwhelming Marlins farm system. He echoes industry-wide concerns about 2021 top draft pick Kahlil Watson. “I’ve been doing this 10 years. The reviews I got on Watson this year were the worst I’ve gotten on any player, especially of his stature.”
- Happy 23rd birthday to Cody Morissette. Morissette’s promising 2022 campaign was derailed by a foot injury. When healthy, the lefty swinger was particularly good against the same-handed pitching he faced in the Midwest League (.300/.396/.513, 4 HR vs. LHP). He will likely move up to Double-A Pensacola this year.
